4 debate-worthy prospects to track at the CFL Combine

TORONTO — Each year, a handful of prospects arrive at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada with strong momentum and plenty of intrigue surrounding their draft stock.

They’re talented enough to land in the first three rounds and have shown plenty on film, while still offering teams exciting upside as they continue to develop.

With testing and on-field sessions around the corner, these are some of the players who could take another step forward in Edmonton. What does their next level look like? And which performances could help elevate them even further up draft boards?

CFL.ca poses four key questions surrounding prospects whose performances in Edmonton could spark plenty of discussion as teams continue to shape their draft boards.

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CAN ÉMERIC BOUTIN’S VERSATILITY SET HIM APART?

Laval’s fullback/tight end Émeric Boutin brings one of the more intriguing and versatile profiles in this year’s class.

Coming out of Laval, a program known for developing pro-ready talent, Boutin has shown the ability to impact the game in multiple ways. In a league like the CFL, where there is no traditional tight end role, that kind of versatility becomes a real asset. His ability to line up in different spots, contribute as a blocker and be involved in the passing game gives teams flexibility in how they deploy him.

The question in Edmonton is just how much that versatility can elevate his stock. If he’s able to showcase strong athleticism and movement skills, Boutin could reinforce his value as a dynamic, multi-purpose piece at the next level.

HOW HIGH CAN AAMARII NOTICE CLIMB?

Coastal Carolina Defensive lineman Aamarii Notice has the kind of physical tools that naturally draw attention.

At six-foot-four and around 290 pounds, he brings an ideal frame for a defensive lineman, paired with experience against strong NCAA competition at Coastal Carolina. His combination of size and strength gives him a solid foundation, while his upside suggests there is still room to grow.

Now it’s about answering how much can he build on that foundation during the CFL Combine. A strong showing in explosiveness and movement drills could further highlight his ability to translate effectively to the Canadian game and push him even higher on draft boards.

WILL JUSTIN PACE’S GAME TRANSLATE?

Queen’s linebacker Justin Pace has built a strong reputation as a productive and reliable linebacker out of Queen’s.

Consistently around the ball and impactful in all phases, Pace brings a well-rounded game that teams value at the next level. His instincts and awareness stand out on film, making him one of the more dependable defensive prospects in this class.

The question in Edmonton is how that production pairs with his testing profile. A solid showing in agility and change-of-direction drills could further underline his ability to operate effectively in space and strengthen his case as an early-round option.

CAN NATE DEMONTAGNAC SEPARATE HIMSELF?

North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac enters the combine as one of the more intriguing Canadian receivers coming out of the NCAA.

At six-foot-two, he brings a strong frame to the position along with experience against high-level competition at North Dakota. His size and catch radius make him a reliable target, while his overall skillset suggests he can continue to develop into a consistent contributor.

Can he add another layer to his profile in Edmonton? A strong showing in speed and route-running drills could help DeMontagnac stand out even more and reinforce his potential as an early-round selection.