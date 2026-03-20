5 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL Combine

Each year, the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada brings together some of the top draft-eligible talent in the country.

There is a buzz, an excitement and a nervous energy created by placing these athletes in the same room with one goal in mind: to out-test, out-interview and outplay the competition on their way to the CFL Draft and training camps just a few short months away.

What I love about the combine is that the performances we see during it actually have little to do with the week itself. Instead, they are built through thousands of hours of hard work in weight rooms, on track and turf, and in classrooms. Much of this work has been done over a decade or more, as players develop their bodies and understanding of the game through coaches and mentors, teammates and competitors faced in high school, junior college, college football and everywhere in between.

It all leads to Edmonton this year, where each athlete, selected based on past accolades and future promise, will look to calmly navigate the demanding combine experience. The best among these players will become headliners, earning more discussion, film review and phone calls from teams in the weeks between the combine and draft day. A big performance or two could quickly take a player from participant to showcase standout. Here are five thoughts on who that could be and why.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

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LATENDRESSE-REGIMBALD RUNS AWAY

McGill quarterback Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald has long been discussed as part of the next generation of up-and-coming Canadian quarterback talent. Much of that recognition stems from being named RSEQ Most Outstanding Player and a league all-star in CEGEP Division 1 football following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, as a member of Vanier College.

At all of six-foot-four, his long strides and nearly 100 rushing yards per game, which ranked him fifth among U SPORTS players at any position, suggest he could post a 40-yard time that catches attention. And despite quarterbacks being limited in on-field sessions, I am eager to see him throw on the run in person.

OJUTALAYO STEALS THE SHOW

Anyone who has followed the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks’ run of success over the last couple of years knows the name, but the CFL is about to get its next Swiss Army knife talent. Jesulayomi Ojutalayo has been an elite special teamer for the Golden Hawks while steadily growing into an every-down role, paired with a deep average depth of target.

I fully expect him to be energized and ready to go during special teams sessions at the end of on-field practices. His testing numbers should also rank among the most well-rounded and respectable in the entire class.

VEILLEUX’S ARM KNOWS NO LIMITS

Ottawa-born Christian Veilleux has experienced quite the NCAA journey, going from Penn State to Pittsburgh and then to Georgia State over the past few years. With a career completion percentage of 54.4 per cent and 26 touchdowns to 22 interceptions, scouts will likely want to test the limits of what his right arm can do, and Veilleux appears ready to answer.

Solid athletic testing numbers and strong interviews will also be important in establishing a baseline of interest. But most of all, I want to see what the hype has been about for years and begin to decipher how each step of his college journey has shaped his statistical profile.

HENNING’S ATHLETICISM DRAWS PRAISE

Queen’s loves its big men, especially when it can take a big-bodied H-back and transition that athlete into a more practical and valuable professional football role such as the offensive line. That is exactly the path Niklas Henning has taken.

Much like a point guard in basketball who hits a growth spurt at the right time and develops into a powerful post player, those movement patterns and athletic tendencies do not disappear. That could allow Henning to stand out, particularly in movement drills.

PARKS SOLIDIFIES TOP-20 PICK

Charlie Parks has battled through plenty on his way to Edmonton for the big show. Early in his career, Parks appeared destined for stardom and potentially a top selection in the draft as a U SPORTS pass rusher, highlighted by being named Regina Male Athlete of the Year in 2022. However, a back injury set him back significantly, both athletically and in terms of available game film.

Through resilience, rehabilitation and belief in his abilities, the Saskatchewan Huskies lineman returned to form, recording 30 tackles, a handful of sacks and earning Canada West Outstanding Lineman of the Year honours in 2025, along with 17.5 career tackles for loss.

With a workmanlike approach and a story that reflects pro-ready resolve, Parks is already gaining momentum. With a few strong test results and dynamic plays at the combine, he could become a popular name come late April.