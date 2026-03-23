3 players to watch at the 2026 CFL Combine

Welcome to CFL Combine week!

The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is set for this weekend, March 27 to 29, in Edmonton. With top draft eligible prospects gathering for three days of testing and on-field practices, this weekend serves as the last major signpost before the 2026 CFL Draft next month.

With such an important event right around the corner, here are three prospects to watch this weekend in the Alberta capital.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

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AAMARII NOTICE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | COSTAL CAROLINA

If Aamarii Notice impresses in on-field work as many anticipate, we could be talking about a further move up the rankings for the Toronto product. Already up three spots to 16 in the Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings, Notice looks in decent shape to be selected in one of the first two rounds of next month’s draft with a huge opportunity at the Combine.

Establishing himself as a strong interior force over four years at Idaho and Coastal Carolina, Notice recorded 18 defensive tackles in his senior season with the Chanticleers. Listed at six-foot-three and 285 pounds, Notice should garner plenty of interest this weekend knowing how CFL teams covet impact making Canadian defensive linemen.

NATE DEMONTAGNAC | RECEIVER | NORTH DAKOTA

Nate DeMontagnac should generate plenty of attention this week in Edmonton. After not featuring in the Scouting Bureau’s initial list in August, Mississauga’s DeMontagnac debuted at 18 in January’s rankings. And with his combination of size and speed, DeMontagnac could easily raise his stock this weekend.

Expected to excel during testing in the speed and agility drills, all eyes will be on DeMontagnac during the 40-yard dash and 3-cone drill. And having just completed North Dakota’s pro day last week, he should be in top form. Last season as a senior with the Fighting Hawks, DeMontagnac racked up 38 receptions, 462 yards and two touchdowns in 14 appearances.

ÉMERIC BOUTIN | FULLBACK/TIGHT END | LAVAL

There will be a decent amount of hype following Émeric Boutin around this weekend. He’ll arrive in Edmonton as the top ranked U SPORTS prospect after debuting at 20 on the Scouting Bureau’s winter list. And with a pair of first team All-Canadian nods and a Vanier Cup title over two seasons with the Rouge et Or, Boutin comes to the Combine with a solid resume.

This weekend’s format should be a perfect fit for Boutin’s unique and versatile skillset. He can show off his running, receiving and blocking ability during on field work, as teams will be able to evaluate a potential fit on offence and/or special teams. The self-professed fitness freak also has a chance to turn heads if he posts solid testing results across the board, as many are expecting.