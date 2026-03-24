9 participants join 2026 Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) nine member clubs have each selected one participant to take part in this year’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG). Each team’s football operations department will welcome one participant for approximately four weeks to gain invaluable experience in their football journeys and professional careers.

“As a league, growing the game is a responsibility and mission that we proudly take on. We’re grateful to continue our work with KPMG to provide a platform for these women to contribute to the game they love. We’re honoured to have these participants learning with us, while they channel their expertise through the league,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer.

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In addition to working in a professional sports environment, participants will be matched with mentors from KPMG to further their development away from the field.

“As a sponsor of the CFL’s Women in Football program for the fifth year in a row, we’ve seen firsthand that meaningful change comes from sustained commitment. Creating access and opportunity is essential to strengthening the future of sport. KPMG is proud to work with the CFL to help open doors, support development and create pathways for talented women to build careers in football and beyond,” said Ruth Todd, Partner and National Leader, KPMG Private Enterprise.

Following the conclusion of the program, several past participants have gone on to accept full-time or contract positions with CFL teams.

Additional information regarding the program, including eligibility requirements for future participation, is available here.

WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KPMG – 2026 COHORT

​(Team | Name | Area of focus | Hometown)