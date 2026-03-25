3 highlights that defined Corey Mace’s Coach of the Year campaign

EDMONTON — Corey Mace oversaw one of the CFL’s most impressive seasons in 2025, guiding the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a first-place finish in the West Division on his way to being named Coach of the Year.

Saskatchewan led the division nearly wire-to-wire, combining consistency, physicality, and timely execution throughout the year before closing things out with a victory in the 112th Grey Cup over the Montreal Alouettes.

Mace was recognized for his efforts at the Coach of the Year ceremony in Edmonton ahead of the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, earning top honours after a standout season.

Here are three key highlights from Saskatchewan’s 2025 campaign under Mace.

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BACK-TO-BACK WINS IN OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND RIVALRY WITH WINNIPEG

Mace’s team did something that had not been done by Saskatchewan since 2018, beating their biggest rivals, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and again in the Banjo Bowl. The back-to-back victories marked a defining stretch in the season and reasserted Saskatchewan’s presence in one of the CFL’s fiercest rivalries.

The Roughriders earned a 34-30 win in the Labour Day Classic before following it up with a 21-13 victory in the Banjo Bowl. Those performances highlighted the team’s ability to execute in tight games while also showing discipline and control, building momentum that carried through the remainder of the season.

BUILDING A DEFENSIVE POWERHOUSE

As a defensive-minded coach, Mace helped establish a clear identity for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, one built on discipline, physical play, and consistency. That approach quickly became a cornerstone of the team’s success throughout the season.

Saskatchewan finished first in the CFL in fewest points allowed, surrendering just 21.7 per game. The Riders also finished first in run defence (76 yards per game allowed) and second in net yards of offence allowed (341.5).

The defence consistently limited big plays and delivered in key moments, providing stability and giving the team a reliable edge week after week.

112TH GREY CUP WIN

It all came together when Saskatchewan faced the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg. On the league’s biggest stage, Mace’s team delivered a composed and complete performance.

The Roughriders secured a 25-17 victory through a balanced effort on both sides of the ball. The win capped off a dominant season, completing a campaign defined by consistency, resilience, and success.