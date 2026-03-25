3 key storylines to follow at the CFL Combine

TORONTO — We’ve already highlighted the players who could run the fastest 40-yard dash at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the evaluations taking place in Edmonton.

Speed always grabs attention. However, it’s just one piece of a much larger puzzle that teams are trying to solve over the course of the weekend.

Every detail matters when you’re beginning your journey in a league as competitive as the CFL. From footwork and positioning to communication and effort between reps, players are being evaluated at all times.

Catching the eye of scouts, coaches, and general managers can be the difference between going undrafted and being selected in the middle rounds. For some, it can even mean vaulting into the first round.

Players like Devin Veresuk and Kevin Mital have shown in recent years that strong combine performances can translate into immediate success at the next level.

With that in mind, here are three things to watch for when identifying the next group of breakout stars at the combine.

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WHO’S STANDING OUT?

On-field performance is where prospects can truly separate themselves, and there are multiple ways for players to earn recognition over the course of the weekend.

During Saturday and Sunday’s padded practices, coaches will be closely evaluating every rep. These sessions simulate real game situations, giving teams a clearer picture of a player’s technique, consistency, and competitiveness.

Coaches leading each drill will highlight top performers from each position group, rewarding those who consistently execute at a high level and bring intensity throughout practice.

At the same time, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson will be tracking standout performances of his own. Each day from Friday through Sunday, he’ll name his top three players, prospects who are not only producing, but doing so in a way that turns heads.

Whether it’s through a coach’s selection or a spot among Ferguson’s three stars, recognition in Edmonton can quickly boost a player’s profile and generate momentum heading into the draft.

HOW ARE THE INVITATIONAL COMBINE PROSPECTS GOING TO FARE?

Several players who impressed at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Ontario earlier this month will be looking to build on that momentum in Edmonton.

Matt Sibley and Tyriq Quayson, both wide receivers, showed their ability to create separation and make plays in space. Running back Liam Talbot demonstrated versatility and vision out of the backfield.

Along the offensive line, Victor Olaniran and Chris Pashula proved they could compete physically in the trenches, while defensive backs Ethan John and Gianni Green displayed strong coverage skills and awareness.

On the defensive line, Steven Kpehe made an impact with his strength and ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage.

Now, all of them will be aiming to further cement their status in the eyes of scouts, coaches, and general managers. A strong showing against top competition could elevate their draft stock even further.

Ultimately, their performances in Edmonton will go a long way in determining whether they hear their names called in the 2026 CFL Draft, and how early that moment comes.

UNDER-THE-RADAR PROSPECTS

Every year, a handful of players arrive at the combine without much buzz, but leave firmly on the radar of scouts and decision-makers.

These are often prospects who may have been overlooked during the season or didn’t receive early draft projections, but have the tools to surprise in a competitive environment.

The combine provides the perfect stage for these players to showcase their athleticism, versatility, and football IQ. Strong testing numbers can open the door, but it’s their performance in drills and team settings that can truly elevate their stock.

Could prospects like Regina defensive back Carson Sombach or Ottawa quarterback Josh Janssen vault themselves up draft boards?

All it takes is a few standout moments like winning reps in one-on-ones, showing consistency in positional drills, or flashing leadership traits, to change how teams evaluate them.

By the end of the weekend, don’t be surprised if a few previously unheralded names emerge as legitimate draft candidates, proving once again that opportunity at the combine can quickly turn into momentum.