Als sign National offensive lineman Sage Doxtater

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed National offensive lineman Sage Doxtater for the 2026 season.

Doxtater played 11 games last season with the Toronto Argonauts, starting all of them at left guard. He originally signed with the team in October 2024, finishing the season on the practice roster.

The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Argonauts in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft.

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The native of Oneida Nation of the Thames, Ontario started five games at left tackle for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023.

Doxtater started 48 games over five seasons at left tackle for New Mexico State.

In 2022, he signed with the New Orleans Saints before spending time on the practice roster with the Arizona Cardinals.