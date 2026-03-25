Corey Mace named 2025 Coach of the Year

EDMONTON — Corey Mace has been named the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Coach of the Year. The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach received the Annis Stukus Award for the first time in his career after being nominated in back-to-back seasons.

The award was presented in Edmonton at the first annual Coach of the Year Celebration ahead of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness from March 27-29. As part of the fundraising event in support of amateur football programming and initiatives in Edmonton and across the province, Ron Foxcroft was also presented the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award and the Roughriders received the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award.

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In his second year at the helm, Corey Mace led the team to a CFL-best 12-6 regular season record to capture the team’s ninth West Division title. Saskatchewan allowed the fewest points (22.7 per game) and rushing yards (76.0 per game), while registering the second-best net offence (382.6 yards per game).

The award recognizes regular season performance. Mace went on to lead the Roughriders to victory over the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup for the fifth championship title in franchise history.

The Coach of the Year was selected by the national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the league’s nine head coaches. Of the 53 completed ballots, Mace received 39 votes. He is the eighth Saskatchewan head coach to capture the honour and the first since Chris Jones in 2018.