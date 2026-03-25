Saskatchewan receives inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award

EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have received the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award, which recognizes a club’s football operations department for outstanding achievement in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership.

Presented in remembrance of its namesake, who passed away in 2025 following a courageous battle with cancer, Saskatchewan has been recognized with the first-ever Ted Goveia Football Operations Award.

The award was presented in Edmonton at the first annual Coach of the Year Celebration ahead of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness from March 27-29. As part of the fundraising event in support of amateur football programming and initiatives in Edmonton and across the province, Ron Foxcroft was also presented the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award and Riders head coach Corey Mace was named the 2025 Coach of the Year.

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In keeping with Goveia’s philosophy that teams are built collectively, the honour is presented to a group rather than an individual. The celebrated leader in the Canadian football community and a significant member in building three Grey Cup championship teams (2012, 2019 and 2021) did not believe in sole responsibility in player acquisition, preferring to acknowledge the many contributions needed to identify, scout and sign new additions.

The award is voted on by the football operations departments of the nine CFL clubs. Out of a total pool of 54 points to be allocated, a single team can receive a maximum of 24. The Roughriders received 15.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS – 2025 FOOTBALL OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

(Position | Name)

Vice-President, Football Operations and General Manager | Jeremy O’Day

Assistant General Manger | Paul Jones

Assistant General Manger | Kyle Carson

Director, Football Operations | Jordan Greenly

Coordinator, Player Personnel | Larry Dean

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS – 2025 NOTABLE ACQUISITIONS