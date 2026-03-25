Ticats sign American defensive end Dawson Scott

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive end Dawson Scott.

Scott, 23, is a six-foot-four, 250-pound native of Mexia, Texas, who spent four seasons at Southern Arkansas University (2021-24).

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He appeared in 41 games and recorded 156 tackles (78 solo), 38 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, four passes defended, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.