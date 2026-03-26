5 CFL Combine participants compare themselves to CFL stars

EDMONTON — Everything gets measured at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada. Times, reps, height and weight, anything that can be measured will be.

Beyond the concrete numbers, the intangibles are also on full display for CFL personnel to evaluate. As the week goes on and the players put on the pads for practice sessions, general managers, scouts, coaches, and even fans can’t help but say “that player runs routes like Tyson Philpot” or “he rushes the passer like Mathieu Betts.”

But those are the evaluators’ comparisons, what about how the players themselves describe their games? CFL.ca asked some of the biggest names at this year’s combine to do just that.

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JUSTIN PACE | LINEBACKER | QUEEN’S

Justin Pace, a linebacker from Queen’s, was the first of a few prospects to name a fellow Canadian in his positional group when asked on Thursday of CFL Combine week to compare himself to a current CFL player.

Pace spent four seasons with the Gaels, totalling 160 total tackles. His 2024 season was a career year for the six-foot-one, 223-pounder, tallying 52.5 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 5.5 tackles for loss. A season with a stat sheet full across the board is reminiscent of the exact player that Pace compared himself to: A.J. Allen.

“I would definitely go with A.J. Allen,” said Pace. “He’s a great linebacker, a great Canadian linebacker. Also comes from the OUA. I got to meet him in my visit at Guelph a couple of years ago. He’s a guy that can do everything, pass rush, coverage, stop the run, and that’s a guy that I look up to and want to form my game around.”

OSASERE ODEMWINGIE | LINEBACKER | CALGARY

Another linebacker, Calgary’s Osasere Odemwingie, also played sideline-to-sideline defence in his time with the Dinos. In 31 career games over four seasons, Odemwingie tallied 162.5 total tackles, four sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

“I would probably say A.J. Allen,” Odemwingie said, giving the second nod of the day to the Riders weakside linebacker. “I think he’s a dog. I think he finds the ball, he’s a heat-seeking missile so I compare myself to him.”

NATE DEMONTAGNAC | RECEIVER | NORTH DAKOTA

On the other side of the ball, receiver Nate DeMontagnac compared himself to a recent CFL Draftee, Stampeders receiver Clark Barnes. In his four-year career at North Dakota, DeMontagnac hauled in 775 total yards to go along with back-to-back seasons with a pair of touchdowns in 2024 and 2025.

“Probably Clark Barnes,” said DeMontagnac of his comparable player. “I’ve learned a lot from him going to the same high school as him. He’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever played with (and is) my guy. Learning from him has been cool and I compare a lot of the stuff I do to him.”

Barnes impressed at his CFL Combine in 2023, the last time the combine was also in Edmonton. Will DeMontagnac do the same and separate himself from the pack during the practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday?

DEVYNN CROMWELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State defensive back Devynn Cromwell is in Edmonton for interviews with the teams, but won’t be participating in any of the on-field activities due to injury. Cromwell played three seasons in U SPORTS with the Guelph Gryphons (2021-2023) before joining Texas Tech in 2024 and finally Michigan State in 2025.

So if you’re wondering what kind of player Cromwell is, look no further than Edmonton Elks defensive back Tyrell Ford.

“I’d definitely say I’d compare myself to Tyrell Ford,” said Cromwell. “He has that track background and he’s super athletic. I think I’m athletic in that way and I’d say our games are kind of the same in that sense.”

NICK CENACLE | RECEIVER | HAWAII

Hawaii receiver Nick Cenacle says he plays like one of the best Canadian pass-catchers in the CFL and the Most Valuable Canadian of the 112th Grey Cup: Samuel Emilus.

“I would say shades of (Samuel) Emilus,” said Cenacle. “I went to the same CEGEP as him, too. I kind of adopted the same role as him, and playmaking ability too.”

Cenacle isn’t participating in the on-field practices on Saturday and Sunday, but will do the full gauntlet of testing on Friday. Will he blaze to a fast 40-time and show off his route breaking ability in the 3-cone drill and make CFL evaluators compare himself to Emilus as well?