Who’s the top receiver at the CFL Combine?

EDMONTON — The pipeline of Canadian talent at receiver is as strong as it has ever been in the CFL.

With players like Nic Demski, Samuel Emilus and Tyson Philpot continuing to dominate through the air, all nine teams are searching for National playmakers who can step in and take over games.

That is why the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada represents such a valuable opportunity for scouts, general managers and coaches. It gives them a chance to identify and evaluate the next wave of talented pass-catchers who could soon make an impact at the professional level.

CFL.ca spoke with team sources anonymously, and while no specific names were shared in order to protect draft strategy ahead of the 2026 CFL Draft, the excitement surrounding the receiver group in Edmonton is unmistakable.

“I would say with the receivers, you are seeing a lot of playmakers. There are strong ball skills and an ability to adjust on the fly. It has been encouraging,” said one league source. “It has been really good. There are some receivers who play with a high level of physicality in how they perform and execute. It looks like a very solid group overall.”

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That group includes prospects such as North Dakota’s Nate DeMontagnac, Coastal Carolina’s Malick Meiga and Alberta’s Carter Kettyle.

While there is also considerable excitement surrounding the offensive line class, which has traditionally been a strength for Canadian talent, this year’s receivers offer plenty to be intrigued by.

Meiga, who stands at six-foot-four, turned heads at his pro day with a reported 4.43-second 40 yard dash.

His performance highlights a rare combination of size and speed that teams covet at the next level.

Numbers like that do not go unnoticed.

“I think overall, the level of athlete you are seeing year after year continues to improve,” said another league source. “The testing numbers are getting better across the board, and I think that reflects how much the level of play has risen over time.”

Another source echoed that sentiment, pointing to both depth and preparation within the group.

“It is an extremely deep class with very talented players across the board, whether that is U SPORTS or the NCAA,” the source said. “You are starting to see more polished athletes arriving at the combine. They are in excellent shape and come in well prepared. Over the past several years, you have seen record breaking performances and a real competitive edge. That speaks to the growth of our development systems, from youth programs to coaching, and how we continue to build players for this league.

“It is as talented a group as I have seen in a long time.”

Whether it is Meiga, DeMontagnac or Kettyle who hears his name called first at the 2026 CFL Draft remains to be seen. Athletic testing begins Friday, followed by padded practices on Saturday and Sunday. Even for those who do not participate in every drill, there is still an opportunity to boost draft stock through strong interviews and positive impressions with team personnel.