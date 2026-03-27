3 prospects that upped their stock after CFL Combine testing day

EDMONTON — The athletic portion of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada offers prospects a chance to showcase their athletic ability in front of general managers, scouts and coaches.

That’s exactly what the trio of Patrick Cumberbatch, Louis-Philippe Gauthier and Ethan Stuart have done. The three defensive backs dominated CFL Combine testing day to give their draft stocks a boost.

While Gauthier walked away with the fastest 40-yard dash of the afternoon, Cumberbatch and Stuart both wrote their names multiple times in the top five for different drills.

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LOUIS-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL

Every time you can run faster than anyone else in a group of elite athletes, you are going to stand out.

The Montreal defensive back showcased one of the most important traits that a player in his position needs: speed. With a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, Gauthier finished comfortable ahead of Windsor running back Weagbe Mombo, who finished in second place with a 4.55-second run.

That speed will surely get Gauthier’s name into draft boards across the league.

PATRICK CUMBERBATCH | DEFENSIVE BACK | OTTAWA

Patrick Cumberbatch wasn’t going to be satisfied with finishing near the top in just one drill.

The defensive back finished tied for first in the vertical jump (38 inches) and fourth in the broad jump (10-feet, 8 1/8 inches), while also finishing tied for sixth in the 40-yard dash with a 4.59-second run.

Cumberbatch’s combination of explosiveness and speed might have further improved his draft stock.

ETHAN STUART | DEFENSIVE BACK | MCMASTER

Ethan Stuart rounds up our trio of defensive backs that impressed at the athletic portion of the CFL Combine.

Stuart netted a couple of first-place finishes after registering the fastest 3-cone drill (6.82 seconds) and shuttle (4.01 seconds).

A defensive back that can change direction and explode will certainly draw interest among CFL teams.