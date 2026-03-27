Louis-Philippe Gauthier runs fastest 40-yard dash at CFL Combine

EDMONTON — Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier showed off his speed in front of CFL evaluators at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada on Friday morning.

Gauthier locked in the fastest 40-yard dash at the CFL Combine in Edmonton, blazing to a 4.50-second time. Windsor running back Weagbe Mombo was right behind with a 4.55-second time.

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Gauthier wasn’t the only one who impressed on Friday morning, with a pair of players entering the top 10 all-time in the broad jump. Linebacker Marc Djonay Rondeau had the best jump of the day, 10′ 11 3/8″, which puts him into eighth all-time. Quarterback Eloa Latendresse Regimbald jumped 10′ 10 1/2″, which solidified him at 10th.

The prospects will take part in the bench press later on Friday afternoon before hitting the field for practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday.