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Top 5 from every drill at 2026 CFL Combine

EDMONTON — The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is underway with prospects showcasing their athletic ability in six different drills in front of scouts, general managers, and coaches from all nine teams.

Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier led all players in the 40-yard dash with a 4.50-second run, while Wilfrid Laurier receiver Jesulayomi Ojutalayo and Ottawa defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch tied for first in the vertical jump.

Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.

*Final results are subject to change following verification process

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VERTICAL JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure (inches) POS School
T1 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 38 WR Wilfrid Laurier
T1 Patrick Cumberbatch 38 DB Ottawa
3 Cyrus McGarrell 37 DB Northern Illinois
T4 Tyriq Quayson 36.5 WR Windsor
T4 Isaiah Smith 36.5 RB Guelph

40-YARD DASH

Rank Player Name Time (seconds) POS School
1 Louis-Philippe Gauthier 4.5 DB Montreal
2 Weagbe Mombo 4.55 RB Windsor
3 Eric Rascoe 4.56 LB Angelo State
4 Loik Gagné 4.57 LB Concordia
5 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 4.58 WR Wilfrid Laurier

3-CONE

Rank Player Name Time (seconds) POS School
1 Ethan Stuart 6.82 DB McMaster
2 Nick Cenacle 6.85 WR Hawaii
3 Matt Sibley 6.88 WR Calgary
T4 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 6.97 WR Wilfried Laurier
T4 Ethan John 6.97 DB Windsor

BROAD

Rank Player Name Measure (feet) POS School
1 Marc Djonay Rondeau 10′ 11 3/8″ LB Ottawa
2 Eloa Latendresse Regimbald 10′ 10 1/2″ QB McGill
3 Benjamin Sangmuah 10′ 10 1/4″ DB UBC
4 Patrick Cumberbatch 10′ 8 1/8″ DB Ottawa
5 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 10′ 7 7/8″ WR Wilfried Laurier

SHORT SHUTTLE

Rank Player Name Time (seconds) POS School
1 Ethan Stuart 4.01 DB McMaster
T2 Charles Asselin 4.08 RB Ottawa
T2 Cyrus McGarrell 4.08 DB Northern Illinois
4 Christian Veilleux 4.13 QB Georgia State
5 Charles-Elliot Bouliane 4.16 LB Montreal

BENCH PRESS

Rank Player Name Reps POS School
1 Keegan O’Neil 30 OL Western University
T2 Wilfried Pene (G) 29 DL Virginia Tech
T2 Sebastian Parsalidis 29 FB Wilfrid Laurier
4 Niklas Henning 27 OL Queen’s
T5 Evan Basalyga 24 FB Waterloo
T5 Ebenezer Dibula 24 DL Kennesaw State
T5 Franklin Ibelo 24 OL Calgary
T5 Yunus Larry 24 LB Guelph
T5 Mitchel Schechinger 24 OL Guelph
T5 Frank Vreugdenhil 24 OL McMaster

 