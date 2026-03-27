Top 5 from every drill at 2026 CFL Combine

EDMONTON — The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is underway with prospects showcasing their athletic ability in six different drills in front of scouts, general managers, and coaches from all nine teams.

Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier led all players in the 40-yard dash with a 4.50-second run, while Wilfrid Laurier receiver Jesulayomi Ojutalayo and Ottawa defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch tied for first in the vertical jump.

Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.

*Final results are subject to change following verification process

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

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VERTICAL JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure (inches) POS School T1 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 38 WR Wilfrid Laurier T1 Patrick Cumberbatch 38 DB Ottawa 3 Cyrus McGarrell 37 DB Northern Illinois T4 Tyriq Quayson 36.5 WR Windsor T4 Isaiah Smith 36.5 RB Guelph

40-YARD DASH

Rank Player Name Time (seconds) POS School 1 Louis-Philippe Gauthier 4.5 DB Montreal 2 Weagbe Mombo 4.55 RB Windsor 3 Eric Rascoe 4.56 LB Angelo State 4 Loik Gagné 4.57 LB Concordia 5 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 4.58 WR Wilfrid Laurier

3-CONE

Rank Player Name Time (seconds) POS School 1 Ethan Stuart 6.82 DB McMaster 2 Nick Cenacle 6.85 WR Hawaii 3 Matt Sibley 6.88 WR Calgary T4 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 6.97 WR Wilfried Laurier T4 Ethan John 6.97 DB Windsor

BROAD

Rank Player Name Measure (feet) POS School 1 Marc Djonay Rondeau 10′ 11 3/8″ LB Ottawa 2 Eloa Latendresse Regimbald 10′ 10 1/2″ QB McGill 3 Benjamin Sangmuah 10′ 10 1/4″ DB UBC 4 Patrick Cumberbatch 10′ 8 1/8″ DB Ottawa 5 Jesulayomi Ojutalayo 10′ 7 7/8″ WR Wilfried Laurier

SHORT SHUTTLE

Rank Player Name Time (seconds) POS School 1 Ethan Stuart 4.01 DB McMaster T2 Charles Asselin 4.08 RB Ottawa T2 Cyrus McGarrell 4.08 DB Northern Illinois 4 Christian Veilleux 4.13 QB Georgia State 5 Charles-Elliot Bouliane 4.16 LB Montreal

BENCH PRESS