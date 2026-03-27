Top 5 from every drill at 2026 CFL Combine
EDMONTON — The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is underway with prospects showcasing their athletic ability in six different drills in front of scouts, general managers, and coaches from all nine teams.
Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier led all players in the 40-yard dash with a 4.50-second run, while Wilfrid Laurier receiver Jesulayomi Ojutalayo and Ottawa defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch tied for first in the vertical jump.
Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.
*Final results are subject to change following verification process
CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS
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VERTICAL JUMP
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure (inches)
|POS
|School
|T1
|Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
|38
|WR
|Wilfrid Laurier
|T1
|Patrick Cumberbatch
|38
|DB
|Ottawa
|3
|Cyrus McGarrell
|37
|DB
|Northern Illinois
|T4
|Tyriq Quayson
|36.5
|WR
|Windsor
|T4
|Isaiah Smith
|36.5
|RB
|Guelph
40-YARD DASH
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time (seconds)
|POS
|School
|1
|Louis-Philippe Gauthier
|4.5
|DB
|Montreal
|2
|Weagbe Mombo
|4.55
|RB
|Windsor
|3
|Eric Rascoe
|4.56
|LB
|Angelo State
|4
|Loik Gagné
|4.57
|LB
|Concordia
|5
|Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
|4.58
|WR
|Wilfrid Laurier
3-CONE
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time (seconds)
|POS
|School
|1
|Ethan Stuart
|6.82
|DB
|McMaster
|2
|Nick Cenacle
|6.85
|WR
|Hawaii
|3
|Matt Sibley
|6.88
|WR
|Calgary
|T4
|Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
|6.97
|WR
|Wilfried Laurier
|T4
|Ethan John
|6.97
|DB
|Windsor
BROAD
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure (feet)
|POS
|School
|1
|Marc Djonay Rondeau
|10′ 11 3/8″
|LB
|Ottawa
|2
|Eloa Latendresse Regimbald
|10′ 10 1/2″
|QB
|McGill
|3
|Benjamin Sangmuah
|10′ 10 1/4″
|DB
|UBC
|4
|Patrick Cumberbatch
|10′ 8 1/8″
|DB
|Ottawa
|5
|Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
|10′ 7 7/8″
|WR
|Wilfried Laurier
SHORT SHUTTLE
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time (seconds)
|POS
|School
|1
|Ethan Stuart
|4.01
|DB
|McMaster
|T2
|Charles Asselin
|4.08
|RB
|Ottawa
|T2
|Cyrus McGarrell
|4.08
|DB
|Northern Illinois
|4
|Christian Veilleux
|4.13
|QB
|Georgia State
|5
|Charles-Elliot Bouliane
|4.16
|LB
|Montreal
BENCH PRESS
|Rank
|Player Name
|Reps
|POS
|School
|1
|Keegan O’Neil
|30
|OL
|Western University
|T2
|Wilfried Pene (G)
|29
|DL
|Virginia Tech
|T2
|Sebastian Parsalidis
|29
|FB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|4
|Niklas Henning
|27
|OL
|Queen’s
|T5
|Evan Basalyga
|24
|FB
|Waterloo
|T5
|Ebenezer Dibula
|24
|DL
|Kennesaw State
|T5
|Franklin Ibelo
|24
|OL
|Calgary
|T5
|Yunus Larry
|24
|LB
|Guelph
|T5
|Mitchel Schechinger
|24
|OL
|Guelph
|T5
|Frank Vreugdenhil
|24
|OL
|McMaster