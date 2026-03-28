3 players that stood out at CFL Combine Saturday

EDMONTON — The helmets were strapped up on Saturday as the first day of practice sessions got underway during the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.

The pads were popping at Foote Field at the University of Alberta campus in Edmonton as 2026 CFL Draft and Global Draft eligible prospects were looking to show off their on-field skills in front of CFL general managers, coaches, and scouts.

Two defenders, one on the backend and one in the trenches, and a receiver impressed CFL.ca’s CFL Combine and CFL Draft expert Marshall Ferguson so much that they were named Marsh’s 3 Stars from the first day of padded practices.

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BENJAMIN SANGMUAH | DEFENSIVE BACK | UBC

UBC defensive back Benjamin Sangmuah was one of the three standouts for Ferguson after Saturday’s session. His ability to track the ball in the air, which he showed off on every rep during the practice, will be an asset to CFL teams looking for versatile defenders.

“As soon as they put the pads on and started running around in the individual sessions, his movement was so fluid, which I always love and when you pair that with the ability to attack a football in the air, which he did, it’s a good thing,” said Ferguson.

“His skillset leans towards maybe putting on a little bit of weight on to become an every down linebacker, but I think I could see him playing on special teams very quickly. I like his setup going into the draft and through the Combine process.”

MATT SIBLEY | RECEIVER | CALGARY

Calgary receiver Matt Sibley is listed at five-foot-10 and 189-pounds, and what he lacks in stature amongst his position group, he makes up for in natural receiver abilities. That’s what stood out most to Ferguson on Saturday and efforts like those will help boost Sibley’s draft stock heading into the CFL Draft on April 28.

“In a very talented, deep receiver group, he’s one of the smallest receivers, which will be held against him, there’s no way around that,” admitted Ferguson.

“However, his ability to separate and get open is amongst the very best at the Combine, which is even more impressive considering he doesn’t have the length advantage and the long strides.”

TRISTIAN MAROIS | DEFENSIVE LINE | COLORADO

While Tristian Marois didn’t jump out to Ferguson during the testing portion of the CFL Combine on Friday, once he put the pads on and got onto the turf on Saturday, the defensive lineman proved to everyone why he earned an invitation to the combine. His physical style of play was showcased and he’ll hope he can replicate on the final day of padded practices on Sunday in his final chance to impress CFL evaluators.

“Once there was actual contact, which is the joy of the CFL Combine, and getting to see players actually compete against one another, he stood out,” said Ferguson. “I saw him be able to dent the pocket, or get into the backfield at will against either quarterbacks or running backs, run or pass.

“It’s obvious the comfort level that he has actually playing football, which is great because that’s what these guys are going to have to have to end up doing one day.”