5 toughest matchups at the 2026 CFL Combine

EDMONTON — The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is all about competition, and some players quickly earn a reputation as the ones you don’t want to line up across from.

Speaking with prospects throughout the week, CFL.ca gathered insight directly from those on the field, as players were quick to point out the opponents who pushed them the most. The responses not only highlighted standout individual performances, but also underscored the depth of talent across Canadian university football and beyond.

Based on player and coach feedback from the field, here are five of the toughest matchups at this year’s combine.

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NATHAN UDOH | RECEIVER | MANITOBA

If you’re a defensive back, Nathan Udoh is a problem.

“I have to shout him out,” said Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier. “We had some really good battles. He got me a couple times, but that’s part of the game.”

Udoh’s ability to win reps and challenge coverage stood out against top defensive talent.

LOUIS-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL

Gauthier didn’t just give praise, he earned it too.

UBC receiver Shemar McBean pointed to the 40-yard dash winner as one of the toughest defensive backs he’s faced.

“He’s fast, he’s physical. I like the way he plays,” said McBean.

Gauthier’s mix of speed and physicality made him a constant presence in coverage.

CARTER KETTYLE | RECEIVER | ALBERTA

Special teams reps can often be overlooked, but not when Carter Kettyle is involved.

Gauthier highlighted Kettyle as one of his most challenging matchups of the day, pointing to a familiar battle.

“We had a great battle on special teams,” he said. “It was pretty great, kind of a rematch from the East-West Bowl. A bit of a get-back. It was great.”

That kind of impact in all phases adds serious value at the next level.

JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO | RECEIVER | WILFRID LAURIER

Versatility and effort make Jesulayomi Ojutalayo stand out.

“He’s a complete athlete,” said Ottawa linebacker/defensive back and one the coaches’ picks from day one, Marc Rondeau. “He’s got good hands and he competes. I like guys who compete.”

Players who can do multiple things, and do them well, are always tough to handle.

STEVEN KPEHE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

Dominance in the trenches never goes unnoticed.

Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning (who was the other coaches’ pick on Saturday) made sure to spotlight Kpehe’s performance.

“He’s put in a ton of work. He looked dominant today,” Henning said.

When a defensive lineman is controlling reps, everyone on the field feels it.