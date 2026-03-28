Everything you have missed from CFL Combine so far

EDMONTON — If you haven’t had enough time to catch up with everything that is going down in Edmonton for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, worry not, CFL.ca has got you covered.

Here’s a quick round up of everything you’ve missed heading into the final day on Sunday.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» Full results from testing portion of 2026 CFL Combine

» 3 players that stood out on CFL Combine Saturday

» 5 CFL Combine participants compare themselves to CFL stars

» Louis-Philippe Gauthier runs fastest 40-yard dash at the CFL Combine

» 3 standout performers that dominated CFL Combine testing day

COREY MACE NAMED COACH OF THE YEAR

While not technically part of the CFL Combine, the event in Edmonton began with Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace being named Coach of the Year after a remarkable season with the Green and White.

Mace’s recognition came after leading the Riders to a first-place finish in the West Division, which the team later parlayed into a win in the 112th Grey Cup win.

LOUIS PHILIPPE-GAUTHIER LAPS EVERYONE

Montreal defensive back Louis Philippe-Gauthier made his mark at the combine in Edmonton by outpacing everyone in the 40-yard dash with a 4.50-second run.

McMaster defensive back Ethan Stuart finished first in two different drills (shuttle, 3-cone) and Wilfrid Laurier receiver Jesulayomi Ojutalayo also wrote his name on a couple of top five rankings. Check out the full leaderboards here.

PROSPECTS COMPARE THEMSELVES TO CFL PLAYERS

The pipeline of Canadian talent continues to produce talented players that enter the CFL each year.

This year’s prospects are no exception. While there are thousands of great minds evaluating their games to see where they fit in the puzzle, some of the top players themselves told CFL.ca an insight into how their game compares to some of the CFL’s biggest stars.

ROUNDUP OF STANDOUT PLAYERS

Ojutalayo’s performance landed him on CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s first list of standout players at the 2026 CFL Combine. The receiver was joined by McGill quarterback Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald and Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning.

On Saturday, Ferguson highlighted UBC’s defensive back Benjamin Sangmuah, Calgary receiver Matt Sibley, and Colorado defensive lineman Tristan Marois.

The day also featured the first coaches picks of the 2026 CFL Combine, with Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning and Ottawa linebacker Marc Rondeau.

SOCIAL MEDIA

If you’re not following the CFL in every social media, go do that immediately after finishing this article. There you’ll get even more content about what’s going down in Edmonton (and everything CFL!), including highlights, leaderboards and a lot of excellent football.

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