Rondeau, Henning named CFL Combine Day 1 Coaches’ Picks

EDMONTON — After a day of testing where dashes were run and jumps were leaped, prospects took the field for Day One of practice sessions at the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by Anytime Fitness. The draft-eligible class of national players and their global counterparts participated in individual drills, group teachings and 1-on-1s as fans, scouts, GMs and personnel from across the league took note.

At day’s end, the assembled Combine Coaching Staff – on loan from their respective CFL teams – selected Queen’s University offensive lineman Niklas Henning and University of Ottawa defensive back Marc Rondeau as their standouts. CFL on TSN analyst and draft insider, Duane Forde, detailed their performances and provided personal insight on them as selections.

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2026 COMBINE COACHING STAFF

Offensive Coordinator | Dominic Picard (TOR)

Quarterbacks | Josh Donnelly (SSK)

Running Backs | Ucambre Williams (CGY)

Receivers | Kevin Bourgoin (BC)

Offensive Line | Mike Gibson (OTT)

Defensive Coordinator | Casey Creehan (HAM)

Defensive Line | Jake Thomas (WPG)

Linebackers | Danny Nesbitt (EDM)

Defensive Backs | Noel Thorpe (MTL)

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

​(Name | POS | School/Team | Hometown)

Niklas Henning | OL | Queen’s | Milton, Ont.

“We knew Henning was a very good athlete and he really demonstrated that today. He’s a really good run blocker and he has shown growth as a pass blocker. He’s very coachable. You could see it as he was getting feedback and applying those teachings throughout the day. He’s grown leaps and bounds over his time with the (Queen’s University) Gaels. He’s smart and coachable, and he’s really showing that here.”

​– Duane Forde

Honourable mentions

Tyriq Quayson | WR | Windsor | Vaughan, Ont.

Liam Talbot | RB | Windsor | London, Ont.

Christian Veilleux | QB | Georgia State | Ottawa

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

Marc Rondeau | DB | Ottawa | Quebec City

“Rondeau is an intriguing prospect. He has flown under the radar a bit, but we knew from his play at the East-West Bowl that he was going to be one of the fastest guys in this draft. He definitely demonstrated that today. He tested well, and he translated those numbers onto the field. He really showed a nose for the ball in every opportunity he had.”

​– Duane Forde

Honourable mentions