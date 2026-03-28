Who’s the top offensive lineman at the CFL Combine?

EDMONTON — If there is one position group that consistently draws a lot of attention at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, it is the offensive line, and 2026 is no exception.

Multiple evaluators around the league, who were granted anonymity to speak freely about draft-eligible prospects and team strategy, made it clear this year’s group is not only deep, but filled with prospects who bring a mix of physicality, technique and pro-ready traits.

“The offensive line class is really the one that’s really scrutinized,” said a league source. “Because a lot of times you’re gonna be playing at least, you know, three Canadians on your O-line. So you always try to add some depth there. That’s always the position group I feel like there’s a lot of eyes on when they’re doing their individual drills.”

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That scrutiny is already producing intrigue. From polished prospects to dominant testers, several names are emerging in the conversation for best offensive lineman at the combine in Edmonton.

CFL.ca’s CFL Combine and CFL Draft expert Marshall Ferguson chipped in on who he thinks is the best of the group.

“Spencer Walsh, offensive lineman from Laurier,” said CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson about his top o-lineman at the combine. “He tested really, really well at the East/West Bowl last year, so I’m excited to see how that applies to what he’s done. And obviously being at Wilfrid Laurier, with the success that they’ve had and the pedigree of starting to turn out more and more pro prospects, especially along the offensive and defensive lines, I think he’s got a great chance to be one of those names we’re talking about at the end of the day.”

Ferguson’s praise for Walsh also reflects a broader sentiment evaluators are carrying into this year’s combine. While individual standouts continue to draw attention, there’s a growing belief that the strength of the group lies in its overall depth, particularly in the trenches. As teams assess the next wave of talent, the focus isn’t just on top-end potential, but on how consistently this class brings intensity, discipline, and refined technique across the board.

“You see passion,” said another league source. “You see guys that play hard, play relentless, that are physical in nature. And again, they also show some guys here, I believe, show some really good fundamentals, good techniques, which is good for all of you sports, but that’s what I see up front. I think it’s, as they say, a deep class and getting quite a few guys with some great ability.”

That combination of effort and refinement has made separating the top performer a challenge, but a few standouts are beginning to define the discussion.

Walsh’s consistency and proven testing profile have kept him firmly in the mix as scouts look for prospects who can translate athleticism into game-ready performance.

Others have used the combine itself to boost their stock.

Niklas Henning from Queen’s turned heads during testing and was named one of Marshall Ferguson’s three stars from Friday. His performance reinforced the idea that this class is filled with high-end athletic talent.

Keegan O’Neil from Western led all participants with 30 reps on the bench press. His strength makes him an intriguing option for teams looking to add power on the interior.

Darius Bell from East Carolina didn’t participate in the athletic portion, but has also been part of the conversation, bringing a blend of size and experience from the NCAA ranks that evaluators are eager to project to the Canadian game.

Then there is Giordano Vaccaro from Purdue, one of the more intriguing names in the group despite also not testing. His evaluation will rely more on film and past performance, but his pedigree still keeps him firmly on the radar.

So who is the best offensive lineman at this year’s combine? There is no clear answer yet.

This group is not defined by one dominant player, but by several prospects making strong cases in different ways. Walsh has consistency, Henning impressed in testing, O’Neil showcased elite strength, Bell and Vaccaro offer a strong résumé.

In a league where Canadian offensive linemen are essential, that kind of depth is exactly what teams are looking for. As the combine wraps up, the debate is only getting more interesting.