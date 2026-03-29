3 players that stood out at CFL Combine Sunday

EDMONTON — The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada has wrapped up in Edmonton.

After three days of athletic testing, on-field sessions and team interviews, prospects had their opportunity to strengthen their case ahead of the 2026 CFL Draft.

Sunday’s final practice featured plenty of sharp, competitive football, with CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson once again highlighting three standout performers.

Prospects Joshua Jack, Jez Janvier and Steven Kpehe closed out the CFL Combine as the final players to make their mark.

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JOSHUA JACK | RECEIVER | SAINT MARY’S

Saint Mary’s receiver Joshua Jack impressed Ferguson on Sunday, showcasing polished route running and reliable hands throughout the final practice.

The six-foot, 200-pound pass-catcher consistently created separation and looked comfortable in every phase of the receiving drills.

“He’s super smooth in and out of breaks and has a good frame. He doesn’t fight the football whatsoever,” said Ferguson. “There’s such a small difference, athletically, between about six to eight of the receivers in this draft class. But when you watch Jack go through individual drills, running routes and working through cones, he’s noticeably more comfortable as a route runner.

“That should help him in a CFL camp, being able to understand concepts and progressions and all of those different things you need at the professional level.”

JEZ JANVIER | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Southern Mississippi offensive lineman Jez Janvier was one of the standouts in practice, according to Ferguson.

The six-foot-five, 313-pound lineman showed a strong blend of size and technique, even in a group that didn’t feature many true tackles.

“We didn’t get a ton of true tackles at this combine,” said Ferguson. “His frame is kind of a happy medium between the top end and some of the undersized guard-type players that were here.

“I think he ends up being more of a guard in the CFL than a tackle, but if he can show the flexibility to play both, that will really help his chances in the draft process.

“I’d love to see him blow people off the ball a little bit more in the run game, but that’s something that can develop over time as he gets more used to the physicality of professional football.”

STEVEN KPEHE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

Queen’s defensive lineman Steven Kpehe rounded out the list of standouts after an impressive showing in one-on-one drills in front of scouts, coaches and general managers.

Despite being undersized compared to some of his peers, Kpehe’s motor and competitiveness stood out.

“He’s an undersized pass rusher, and it’s easy to fall in love with guys who might not have the measurements but show athletic ability in a setting like this,” said Ferguson. “But what stood out to me was the way he dug in and competed against bigger offensive linemen.

“He showed he’s got a real chance in camp to make some noise. The biggest takeaway is his effort and the consistency of his willingness to be physical.”