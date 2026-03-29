EDMONTON — Who’s the top defensive player at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada?

It’s a simple question with a complicated answer.

To try and find it, CFL.ca spoke with multiple league sources, including head coaches and general managers, who were granted anonymity to speak freely about this year’s defensive class without revealing too much about their team’s draft approach.

Even then, there’s a limit to how much anyone is willing to give away this close to the CFL Draft.

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Over the last few days in Edmonton, defensive backs have flown around in one-on-ones, pass rushers have flashed off the edge, and linebackers have tried to prove they can do a bit of everything. And even with those conversations, one thing becomes clear quickly: there isn’t just one answer.

“There’s some depth there,” one evaluator said. “You’ve got guys that can rush off the edge, guys that can play inside, and a handful that can play winning football for you. Now it’s about fit. What do you need?”

That idea of fit came up more than once.

“You’re looking for competitiveness,” another source said. “And sometimes personality too. What type of person are you bringing into your building?”

Because while testing matters, it’s only part of the evaluation.

“During the combine, what you’re trying to do is get a feel for how good of an athlete they are, if they’re competitive people, and then what type of person they are,” a source added. “If you find the ones that fit your team, they can make a big impact.”

If there was one name that kept coming up when discussing pure upside, it was Ottawa defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch.

CFL.ca’s draft expert Marshall Ferguson didn’t hesitate when asked who stood out most heading into the weekend.

“Patrick Cumberbatch, number 46, defensive back from Ottawa,” Ferguson said. “When I went through the East-West Bowl testing metrics and looked at 2025, he was a top five defensive back athletically over the last 15 years.”

That level of testing doesn’t guarantee success, but it raises the ceiling.

“I’m excited to see if it carries over,” Ferguson added. “It should. There’s a lot in his background and pedigree that points to that.”

It did.

Cumberbatch backed up the hype in Edmonton, as his athleticism translated exactly as expected. The defensive back finished fourth in the broad jump at 10-foot-eight 1/8 inches and tied for first in the vertical at 38 inches, reinforcing the elite traits that first caught Ferguson’s attention.

Cumberbatch might be the headliner, but he’s far from alone.

Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier turned heads with the fastest 40-yard dash among defensive backs, giving teams a clear look at his top-end speed. In a league where closing ability and recovery speed are critical, that type of performance doesn’t go unnoticed.

Marc Rondeau also made his mark, earning recognition as one of the players singled out by coaches following Saturday’s on-field sessions. Strong positioning and consistency in drills helped separate him in a deep group.

Benjamin Sangmuah added his name to the conversation as well. The UBC defensive back was one of Ferguson’s three stars on Saturday, showcasing a well-rounded game that blended movement skills with physicality.

And that’s what makes this year’s defensive class so intriguing.

Even beyond the headline names, there’s no shortage of talent pushing for attention. Saskatchewan defensive lineman Charlie Parks has shown flashes as a disruptive presence up front, while Queen’s linebacker Justin Pace continues to draw interest as a versatile option in the middle of the defence.

It all reinforces what evaluators have been saying throughout the week.

There may not be a unanimous top defensive player at the CFL Combine, but there are plenty of prospects capable of becoming impact players at the next level.