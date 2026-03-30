6 storylines you may have missed at the 2026 CFL Combine

There is so much to process when it comes to the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.

There are so many prospects and so many feats of strength that are all packed into one dense weekend of athleticism. Unless you’re an absolute CFL Draft junkie, I bet you haven’t been able to keep up with all the coverage. There’s no shame if you’re unaware that the University of Ottawa’s linebacker Marc Rondeau is your 2026 leader in the vertical jump at 38 inches.

Let me help you get caught up on most of the major storylines that you may have missed. Think of me as your CFL Combine Coles Notes. If you are under 40, just Google ‘Coles Notes.’ Trust me, this analogy works.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» Full results from testing portion of 2026 CFL Combine

» 3 players that stood out on CFL Combine Saturday

» 5 CFL Combine participants compare themselves to CFL stars

» 3 players that stood out on CFL Combine Sunday

» 3 standout performers that dominated CFL Combine testing day

ALL THINGS ELOA LATENDRESSE-REGIMBALD

The McGill University senior quarterback was certainly the most talked about prospect in Edmonton and for good reason.

When you can dominate at the University level in Quebec, and you play quarterback, you will attract attention. Eloa’s final numbers were what you would have expected from the U SPORTS star, who ran for 2,615 yards, averaging a ridiculous 8.7 yards per carry. His broad jump result of 10′ 10 1/2″ was the 10th best distance in the history of the CFL Combine and he finished fifth in the shuttle.

Moving forward, the question becomes whether a positional switch to best maximize his athletic traits gets him on the field sooner? Up here from the peanut gallery, my incredibly too soon speculation is dreaming of a day where Eloa is considered the most dangerous short yardage quarterback in the league. They are not built the same, but with Chris Streveler retiring, maybe one day we see Latendresse-Regimbald jockeying for this title.

For more on Eloa, check out this interview with the CFL on TSN crew.

One final note, if you enter ‘Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald’ into the Scrabble point generator you will only get 31 points. I thought his 24-letter full name would lead to a higher score.

MY FAVOURITE RANDOM LINE FROM A SCOUT

I found this in Vicki Hall’s recent article about what the primary characteristics are that scouts look for at the combine.

I enjoyed this quote from Neil McEvoy, vice-president of football operations for the BC Lions, who summed up what he is looking for in terms of emotional makeup: “I always like to have guys who, on the field, are as mean as possible, and off the field are as nice as possible.”

I thought that summed it up quite well.

WHO WAS THE FASTEST AND WHO WAS THE STRONGEST?

These are the two things we as sports fans love to know. There is nothing that taps into our most primal fan instinct like watching who runs faster than anyone else and who is stronger than all other competitors.

The best 40-time went to University of Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier, who clocked in at 4.5 seconds. Gauthier beat out another defensive back, Guelph Gryphons’ Gianni Green, by a mere .02 seconds. Louis-Philippe’s skills go far beyond speed as he finished in the top 10 in four other drills.

As for the strongest, that went to Western Mustangs’ guard Keegan O’Neil. In another close race, his 30 reps of 225 pounds were one better than Wilfrid Laurier fullback Sebastian Parsalidis. A quick word of caution, being the strongest is no magic Willy Wonka ticket to success. The all-time record holder was set back in 2011 by Michael Knill, who played at Laurier. Knill was taken in the sixth round of the draft but never played in the CFL.

Fingers crossed we see the 2025 first-team OUA All-Star lineman suiting up for a team soon.

ONE PLAYER THAT WOULD BE SHOCKING TO NOT BE CONTRIBUTING SOON: JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO

First, a quick shout out to Marshall Ferguson, who, leading up to the combine, said of the Laurier wide receiver: “I fully expect him to be energized and ready to go during special teams sessions at the end of on-field practices. His testing numbers should also rank among the most well-rounded and respectable in the entire class.”

Ferguson nailed it as Jesulayomi was tied for first in the vertical jump, fifth in the 40-yard dash, fourth in the 3-cone drill and fifth in the broad jump. Former CFL coach Paul LaPolice was raving about Ojutalayo during TSN’s coverage. In fact, check out this interview with the 2024 Yates Cup Champion.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT THE DEFENCE!

Because life is more than just quarterbacks throwing to wideouts.

McMaster defensive back Ethan Stuart took home the top results in both the 3-cone drill and shuttle run. This line from CFL.ca sums up Stuart’s weekend perfectly: “A defensive back that can change direction and explode will certainly draw interest among CFL teams.”

Eric Rascoe, star at the Division II school Angelo State, finished with the fastest time among all his fellow linebackers (4.56-second 40-yard dash) and has one of the more unique football journeys among all the participants. Rascoe played for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League so he should feel comfortable making the transition into a professional environment.

MY FAVOURITE PLAYER BASED ON NOTHING MORE THAN NUMBERS: NIKLAS HENNING

You can find so many excellent articles from our writers who were live on location in Edmonton. I highly recommend a deep dive. But if you only have a quick moment, I suggest you get to know the Queen’s University offensive tackle now so you can brag to your friends years later that you knew he was going to be a star.

Henning is a cinnamon bun away from 300 pounds (officially listed at 298) yet ran a 4.9-second, 40-yard dash! That was the fastest time among all players hovering around the 300-pound mark.