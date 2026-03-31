3 CFL Combine standouts who could be the next big thing

TORONTO — The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada continues to offer valuable insight into this year’s draft class, as prospects look to translate testing numbers into on-field performance.

Every year, a handful of players leave the combine having done more than just check boxes. They make a case to be the next breakout name at the professional level, following a path similar to current CFL standouts like Tyson Philpot and Kevin Mital, who used strong pre-draft showings to springboard into impactful careers.

While testing numbers grab attention, it’s the full body of work across drills, interviews and competition that helps separate those players from the rest. With the 2026 CFL Draft approaching, a number of prospects took meaningful steps forward in Edmonton and positioned themselves as potential next big things.

Here are three players who stood out over the weekend.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

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MATT SIBLEY | RECEIVER | CALGARY

Matt Sibley tested well across the board, highlighted by a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and a 6.88 3-cone. He carried that momentum into Sunday’s on-field session, where he consistently found ways to separate and make plays, being selected as one of the coaches’ picks for the day.

While slightly undersized, Sibley showed enough athleticism and quickness to make up for it, emerging as a receiver who could be the next to make noise at the professional level.

JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO | RECEIVER | WILFRID LAURIER

Jesulayomi Ojutalayo backed up his size with impressive testing, posting a 4.58-second 40-yard dash while finishing top five in both the vertical and broad jump. At nearly six-foot-two and 217 pounds, he brings a combination of size and explosiveness that will appeal to CFL teams.

His physical profile and testing results suggest a player with plenty of upside heading into the draft.

ETHAN STUART | DEFENSIVE BACK | MCMASTER

Ethan Stuart quietly put together one of the most impressive combines among defensive backs, finishing first in both the 3-cone and shuttle. At six-foot and 220 pounds, he pairs size with strong athletic traits.

That combination, along with his movement skills, gives him the potential to make a significant impact at the next level.