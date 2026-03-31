7 prospects who stood out at CFL Combine

The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada has come and gone in Edmonton.

In the airport, on the flight home and over the following couple of days, I’ve been picking apart the testing numbers while weighing them against my impressions from on-field practices. My main takeaway is just how unique this 2026 CFL Draft class is.

Every year, the combine group and draft take on a different shape, but this one features a few positions with extreme depth and similar body types, while others have one, maybe two players who have clearly separated themselves. That contrast should be reflected at the end of April when names start coming off the board. With that in mind, here are seven of the many players who caught my attention at the annual showcase.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

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LOUIS-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL

Sure, he won the 40-yard dash, but that isn’t really what made Gauthier stand out to me. At the CFL Combine, top-end speed is great, but it has to be paired with a range of other athletic traits like hip mobility, change of direction and lower body explosiveness, and that’s before we even get to system fit, playing style, physicality, film and interviews.

That list could go on for the entire article, but Gauthier backed up his elite speed with above-average change-of-direction testing at a healthy size, along with a strong broad jump. All of it suggests there’s plenty to work with at training camp and beyond.

BRAYDEN SZEMAN | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY

As many of us in the media were, rightfully, in awe of Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning (more on him shortly), I thought Calgary’s Brayden Szeman quietly had an excellent combine. Playing centre requires a higher level of communication and recognition than other spots along the offensive line, and Szeman showed he could handle that responsibility while working with a variety of new teammates in the combine setting. He also just missed the elite 80-plus percentile in athletic testing.

Regardless, his frame, athletic base and the demand for centres at the next level all suggest Szeman helped himself last weekend.

MALICK MEIGA | RECEIVER | COASTAL CAROLINA

I’m usually not one to highlight players who don’t test at the CFL Combine because I appreciate when prospects put their skills on display in person. Of course, Meiga already did that at his Chanticleers pro day with impressive results.

Still, his presence in Edmonton helped his stock. He moved from drill to drill with purpose, interviewed extremely well and approached every off-field interaction professionally. This is a prospect who feels destined to make noise in the near future.

TRISTAN MAROIS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | COLORADO

This defensive line group left me wanting a bit more following the combine, but Marois held up his end with a class-leading workout score of 85.68. He then hit the field and competed at multiple positions and stances during pass rush drills.

At six-foot-five and 249 pounds, he’s tall and lean with long reach and a quick first step, traits that consistently popped among his peers.

NIKLAS HENNING | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

Yes, get used to hearing the name and the praise that comes with it. I apologize in advance to Henning, who will likely pay the humbling rookie tax in his first few days of training camp after a month of glowing reviews, but he’s earned every word.

A historic testing performance, followed by sound fundamentals and a mature mental approach, made him one of the clear standouts in Edmonton.

ERIC RASCOE | LINEBACKER | ANGELO STATE

Checkmarks across the board, whether from testing or practices. Rascoe stepped onto a CFL-sized field for the first time ever this past weekend and, while the 12-on-12 reps didn’t offer a complete picture, the individual sessions told a strong story.

His mobility through every drill looked seamless, suggesting he could be a priority pick at linebacker this spring.

LIAM TALBOT | RUNNING BACK | WINDSOR

There’s always one player who makes the jump from the Invitational Combine to the main event and maintains their level of play. Liam Talbot was that player this weekend.

He showed a willingness to learn within a CFL-coached environment while taking advantage of every opportunity. He also flashed above-average athleticism, all of which should generate more discussion around his potential in the weeks ahead.