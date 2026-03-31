CFL reveals 2026 CFL Draft and Global Draft order

TORONTO — The CFL will welcome its 2026 Draft class on Tuesday, April 28 with the CFL Draft.

Football fans across the country will turn their attention to the CFL Draft, which gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on TSN. TSN and TSN+ will air the first two rounds live before things shift only to TSN+ for rounds 3-8.

Then the following day, on Wednesday, April 29, the best prospects from around the world will be in the spotlight with the Global Draft getting underway at 1:00 p.m. ET. Teams will have two rounds to select Global players, with the results unfolding in real time on CFL.ca.

VIEW THE 2026 CFL DRAFT ORDER HERE

VIEW THE 2026 GLOBAL DRAFT ORDER HERE

In 2025, the Calgary Stampeders took receiver Damien Alford with the first overall pick. Alford suited up in 15 games and tallied 407 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 20.4 yards per catch, in his rookie season with the Stamps.

Last year in the Global Draft, the Stamps took punter Fraser Masin with their first overall selection. Masin appeared in five regular season games and recorded 27 punts for a 46.0-yard average. The Australian signed a two-year deal with Hamilton this off-season.

This year, the Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall pick in both drafts.

For full details and analysis of the recently completed CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, click here.