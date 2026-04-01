3 CFL draft picks every team nailed

With the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada all done and dusted, we turn our attention to the upcoming draft, on April 28.

Well, not just yet, we don’t.

First, I’d like to look back at recent draft years — back to say, 2020 — and offer up three good selections by each CFL team in that time.

And what I’ve decided to do is restrict the list to players who were drafted by and still remain on that same team’s roster.

Who needs to be reminded of their favourite team’s great draft pick who is now in somebody else’s colours?

Although…that might make a pretty interesting list as well.

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES

TYSON PHILPOT

TYRELL RICHARDS

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU

What a terrific run of drafting and retaining the Alouettes have accomplished in recent years.

Theirs is a litany of first round picks that have hit, including receiver Tyson Philpot (over 2,500 yards in four seasons), ninth overall in 2022. That same year, the Als selected linebacker Tyrell Richards with the first overall pick, and he has been one of the very best special teams tacklers in the CFL since.

In 2024, the Alouettes picked Geoffrey Cantin-Arku in the first round, and after two impressive seasons they decided they could part with middle linebacker Darnell Sankey, meaning Cantin-Arku rises to number one on the depth chart.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

ALONZO ADDAE

ZACK PELEHOS

LUCAS CORMIER

FIRST CAREER INTERCEPTION FOR LUCAS CORMIER! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: Lions vs. @REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/leQW01SUnL — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

Back in 2021, the REDBLACKS plucked defensive back Alonzo Addae in the second round and he rose to be their starting safety in 2024 prior to having 2025 wiped out by an elbow injury in game one of the season.

Offensive lineman Zack Pelehos was a first round pick in 2022 and after a couple of ‘rotational-basis’ seasons he emerged as the Ottawa starting right tackle in 2024.

Linebacker Lucas Cormier was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft. After slugging it out on special teams for two seasons, he got a chance to start some in 2025 and did not disappoint, with 32 tackles and a pick in 10 games.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

PETER NICASTRO

JACK CASSAR

KEVIN MITAL

Offensive lineman Peter Nicastro was named the Argos’ Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2025, four years after being drafted in the first round.

A year prior to that 2021 draft, Toronto snagged linebacker Jack Cassar in the second round, and he’s helped power the kick coverage teams with 71 special teams tackles in 68 games.

In 2024, receiver Kevin Mital was a first round pick and his value has been obvious since, including 102 receptions on 124 targets in 2025.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

STAVROS KATSANTONIS

KIONDRÉ SMITH

TYLER TERNOWSKI

Fourth round picks have been kind of magical for the Ticats in the last few seasons.

In 2020, they selected safety Stavros Katsantonis 36th, overall. And then receiver Kiondré Smith 37th, overall, in 2022. Katsantonis was named the All-CFL safety last season, and Smith topped the 1,100 yard mark in 2025.

Ahead of Katsantonis in 2020, the Ticats selected receiver Tyler Ternowski in the third round and while his offensive numbers have been limited in the five seasons since, his special teams presence (34 tackles) has been important.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

JAYLEN SMITH

TANNER CADWALLADER

REDHA KRAMDI

INTERCEPTED! Redha Kramdi goes UP and takes it away! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: Roughriders vs @Wpg_BlueBombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/9e5ETdp41A — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

A year ago, the Blue Bombers made linebacker Jaylen Smith a second round pick and he paid dividends right away, finishing tied for fourth in the CFL with 22 special teams tackles.

Speaking of specials, linebacker Tanner Cadwallader was plucked in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, and he has tallied 68 STT in his five seasons in Winnipeg.

Redha Kramdi, now a fixture at SAM for the Winnipeg defence, was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft.

I know that’s three right there. But let me just push the boundaries a tad and add: Running back Brady Oliveira, second round, 2019.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER

SAMUEL EMILUS

DHEL DUNCAN-BUSBY

Receivers, receivers, receivers.

Knowing what we know now, seems kinda weird that Kian Schaffer-Baker fell all the way to the fourth round back in 2020.

2025 Grey Cup Most Outstanding Canadian Samuel Emilus was picked in the first round of the 2022 draft, and Dhel Duncan-Busby was selected in the third round in 2024.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

BRYCE BELL

CHRIS FORTIN

CLARK BARNES

The Stampeders made offensive lineman Bryce Bell a second round pick in 2021 and he’s been quite valuable to the Stamps, with his ability to play multiple positions on the O-line.

When Bell — Calgary’s starting centre for the 2025 season — was injured early on, 2025 first-round draft pick Chris Fortin was asked to step in and he was splendid, being named Calgary’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

Receiver Clark Barnes, with 1,425 yards and seven touchdowns to his credit in 39 games, was Calgary’s third round selection in 2023.

EDMONTON ELKS

JOEL DUBLANKO

DJ BONHOMME

VINCENT BLANCHARD

Linebacker Joel Dublanko, a first overall pick in 2024, has entirely lived up to expectations, with 80 tackles in 2025 on the way to being named Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Canadian.

That same year, the Elks grabbed another linebacker with a second round pick and DK Bonhomme emerged in 2025 as a good special-teamer, with 14 tackles.

In the fourth round of that 2024 draft, the Elks picked kicker Vincent Blanchard, who went 35-for-45 on field goal attempts and 39-for-40 on converts in 2025.

BC LIONS

NATHAN ROURKE

BEN HLADIK

JACKSON FINDLAY

Let’s see, let’s see. Have the Lions drafted anyone who’s any good in the last few years?

Oh, look. Quarterback Nathan Rourke, in the second round, in 2020. I do not need to write any more.

Linebacker Ben Hladik — a third round pick in 2021 – has worked out rather well, too, with 275 tackles in 82 career games.

And last year, the Lions selected defensive back Jackson Findlay in the second round. He ended his rookie season with an interception in each of four consecutive games.