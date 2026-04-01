Elks add Rick Campbell to coaching staff

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday they have added former CFL Coach of the Year Rick Campbell to their staff. He will serve as a coaching analyst.

“We are excited to bring Rick Campbell into the building,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said. ​ “His depth of experience, high character and detailed resume within the Canadian Football League will be a valuable asset to our staff and players.”

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The son of franchise legend Hugh Campbell, Rick has carved out an impressive path of his own and has established himself as one of the best coaches in the CFL over the last two decades. Originally beginning his CFL career as a defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator with the Green and Gold (1999-2004), he also served as the club’s defensive coordinator (2005-2008), while winning two Grey Cup championships with Edmonton.

Campbell would rise to prominence in the CFL coaching ranks when he was named the first-ever coach of the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2014. In six seasons at the helm of the Nation’s Capital, Campbell led the expansion club to three Grey Cup appearances, winning the 104th Grey Cup in a 39-33 victory over the Calgary Stampeders for his third championship and the first in REDBLACKS history.

Campbell joined the BC Lions at the end of the 2019 season as the team’s head coach and took on the title of Lions co-general manager in 2021. In four years out West, Campbell led the Lions to a 38-30 record and three playoff appearances. He would rejoin the REDBLACKS last season, serving as the club’s special teams coordinator.