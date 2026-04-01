Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Ottawa take first overall?

Another CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada has come and gone, leaving plenty to discuss following a weekend of testing and on-field work.

The reality is that while a number of mid-to-late CFL Draft prospects were in attendance, many of the names featured in this quick two-round snapshot of what things could look like by the end of April were not. Instead, they remained confident in their standing, relying on pro day results and their existing body of work.

Much will change between now and draft night on April 28 as new players confirm their eligibility through approved national designations, while others may see their stock shift under closer evaluation.

At the end of it all, the 2026 CFL Draft class will take shape, with a group of players set to quickly be thrown into the fire of training camp as they look to earn a spot at the professional level. Here are some names I think have a good chance to be called early.

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ROUND 1

1. OTTAWA

DARIUS BELL

OL | EAST CAROLINA Having played multiple positions across the offensive line throughout his NCAA journey, Darius Bell brings prototypical size and versatility. He should stack up well against Purdue’s Giordano Vaccaro in what will likely be an ongoing head-to-head discussion in REDBLACKS offices over the next month, especially if they’re looking to give Dru Brown an added layer of protection with the top overall pick.

2. TORONTO

2. TORONTO DARIEL DJABOME

LB | RUTGERS Despite not posting a blazing 40-yard dash at Rutgers’ pro day, Dariel Djabome plays fast, especially against outside zone, a staple in CFL offences. He was highly productive, and with Wynton McManis departing, the middle of Toronto’s defence needs stability. The solution will likely be by committee, with Djabome as a key piece.

3. EDMONTON 3. EDMONTON

NUER GATKUOTH

DL | WAKE FOREST Size and production could lead to a homecoming for Nuer Gatkuoth as the Elks continue to build their roster. While Edmonton isn’t locked into selecting a Canadian this high, their “best player available” approach or a positional need could both point to Gatkuoth depending on evaluation.

4. WINNIPEG

4. WINNIPEG

OL | PURDUE Another homecoming? It feels unlikely Giordano Vaccaro is still available here, but if he is, this would be a steal. His size and skill combination would help keep Winnipeg’s run game strong while protecting their offensive identity up front.

5. HAMILTON

5. HAMILTON

OL | QUEEN’S Niklas Henning is a rare blend of H-back athleticism and offensive line size. Where he fits early in his CFL career remains to be seen, but his versatility and unique background feel like a perfect match for Scott Milanovich’s system.

6. CALGARY

6. CALGARY

OL | LOUISIANA TECH The Stampeders need to develop interior offensive line depth, and Jonathan Denis fits the bill. Despite injury concerns, his play when healthy suggests a pro-ready guard with the flexibility to move to centre.

7. BC

7. BC

DB | MICHIGAN STATE Get Nathan Rourke the ball back as often as possible and good things will happen. Adding a young, athletic, rangy defensive back like Malcolm Bell would only help that cause by adding another player that can turn the ball over.



8. MONTREAL

LB | ANGELO STATE With a ratio change in the middle, Montreal now needs to build depth behind it. Eric Rascoe tested well at the CFL Combine and shows promising traits that should translate to the CFL game after developing in the U.S.

9. SASKATCHEWAN 9. SASKATCHEWAN

DARIUS MCKENZIE

LB | SOUTH ALABAMA With A.J. Allen heading to Ottawa in free agency, Saskatchewan could look to respond by adding a physical, downhill tackler who, fittingly, hails from Ottawa like Darius McKenzie.

ROUND 2

1 (10). OTTAWA

1 (10). OTTAWA WESLEY BAILEY

DL | LOUISVILLE More than a dozen career sacks, consistent production across multiple seasons and a relentless motor all point to Wesley Bailey likely being a strong first-round candidate as evaluations wrap up.



2 (11). TORONTO MALICK MEIGA

REC | COASTAL CAROLINA Malick Meiga brings field-stretching ability and immediate special teams value. His unique profile makes him a strong complement to more established receivers.

3 (12). EDMONTON

3 (12). EDMONTON JETT ELAD

DB | RUTGERS After being aggressive in free agency, Edmonton could continue to build its defensive pipeline. Jett Elad fits the profile and adds depth to a unit in transition.

4 (13). WINNIPEG

4 (13). WINNIPEG NICK CENACLE

REC | HAWAII Winnipeg’s passing game needs to regain its big-play ability and second-down efficiency. Nick Cenacle may not fall this far, but if he does, he offers youth and a strong Canadian presence in the receiving corps.

5 (14). HAMILTON

5 (14). HAMILTON ROHAN JONES

TE | ARKANSAS Hamilton loves versatility in personnel groupings, and Rohan Jones fits that mould. He also adds value on special teams which could help open up the play-action game for Bo Levi Mitchell.

6 (15). BC

6 (15). BC

REC | WASHINGTON STATE Another West Coast fit, Nolan Ulm projects as a reliable possession receiver who can contribute on special teams early and grow into a larger role.



7 (16). TORONTO RENE KONGA

DL | LOUISVILLE With plenty of turnover along the defensive line, it’s time for Toronto to develop its next Canadian pass rusher internally, with a focus on long-term retention.

8 (17). MONTREAL

8 (17). MONTREAL NATE DEMONTAGNAC

REC | NORTH DAKOTA Nate DeMontagnac brings shades of Tyson Philpot with his stride length and natural ball skills. He projects as an immediate depth piece with upside for more.

9 (18). SASKATCHEWAN

9 (18). SASKATCHEWAN AAMARII NOTICE

DL | COASTAL CAROLINA With Micah Johnson moving to the sidelines as a coach, Saskatchewan could add a high-ceiling defensive lineman who could become the next project up front.

10 (19). EDMONTON

10 (19). EDMONTON JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO

REC | WILFRID LAURIER Out goes one Laurier playmaker in Kurleigh Gittens Jr., in comes another? Jesulayomi Ojutalayo offers immediate special teams value and long-term upside as a developmental receiver.