2 prospects that could be a perfect fit for every CFL team

Every player has their fit.

Through whispers and side conversations at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, coaches, scouts and general managers begin to identify players they’ve grown to like. More often than not though, the discussion centres on whether a prospect matches an organization’s philosophy, playbook and locker room culture.

Those conversations are almost always kept internal, shared only among staff wearing the same colours.

Any tipping of the hand would be borderline sacrilegious in CFL Draft culture.

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So how do you get a sense of which players could be targeted by certain teams? It’s largely a guessing game, one that has far more to do with roster construction than brief conversations or passing impressions.

With the draft less than a month away, here are a pair of players for each team who could fit their needs and may have turned a head or two in their future colours at the CFL Combine in Edmonton.

BC LIONS

MATT SIBLEY | REC

TRISTAN MAROIS | DL

This is more of a request than a prediction.

Matt Sibley’s natural ability to separate makes you want to see him get a shot at the CFL level, and paired with quarterback Nathan Rourke’s quick release and pre-snap recognition, the fit could be fun.

Meanwhile, Tristan Marois’ explosive edge rush could be refined significantly by learning from Mathieu Betts.

EDMONTON ELKS

JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO | REC

FRANKLIN IBELO | OL

The Elks had a strong free agency haul and don’t necessarily need an immediate starter.

That gives them the flexibility to target high-upside prospects. Jesulayomi Ojutalayo and Franklin Ibelo both fit that profile as developmental players with intriguing ceilings.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

MALICK MEIGA | REC

ELOA LATENDRESSE REGIMBALD | QB

With Damien Alford gone and Dominique Rhymes retired, Calgary needs to replenish its receiving group.

Malick Meiga offers immediate special teams value and upside as a pass-catcher.

Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald, a former quarterback, brings elite athletic traits and could follow a similar path to Brad Sinopoli, transitioning to receiver under Dave Dickenson’s guidance.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

AAMARII NOTICE | DL

CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX | QB

With Trevor Harris and Jack Coan in place, there’s room for a developmental quarterback, making Christian Veilleux a natural potential fit.

On the defensive side, Micah Johnson could help mold Aamarii Notice’s impressive NCAA frame into a productive CFL contributor.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

GIORDANO VACCARO | OL

KYLER LAING | DL

Giordano Vaccaro didn’t participate in Edmonton, but the potential homecoming is too intriguing to ignore.

Kyler Laing, meanwhile, brings the kind of energy and effort that has long defined Winnipeg’s special teams units, with the added benefit of learning behind veteran Willie Jefferson, if he joins the Bombers.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

NIKLAS HENNING | OL

ETHAN STUART | DB

Ethan Stuart quietly stood out at the Combine, particularly in the shuttle and 3-cone drills, while also offering a strong frame and local familiarity.

Niklas Henning, meanwhile, could benefit greatly from learning alongside Brandon Revenberg, with the potential to develop into a versatile offensive piece.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

ERIC RASCOE | LB

LIAM TALBOT | RB

Eric Rascoe impressed after advancing from the Invitational Combine and, if selected, could carry that momentum into training camp, contributing immediately on special teams.

Liam Talbot could add needed stability to a talented offence, helping solidify the Argonauts’ Canadian depth.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

DARIUS BELL | OL

PATRICK CUMBERBATCH | DB

There’s a compelling storyline here, with Patrick Cumberbatch potentially joining his brother Eric in Ottawa.

Beyond that, he adds length and athleticism to any secondary. Darius Bell, meanwhile, could become a priority addition up front, helping protect franchise quarterback Dru Brown.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

NATE DEMONTAGNAC | REC

LOUIS-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER | DB

Speed, physicality and local talent define Louis-Philippe Gauthier’s game.

Nate DeMontagnac adds size and catch radius to any receiving group looking to replace recent departures, like Montreal.