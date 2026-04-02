3 prospects if your team needs a defensive back

TORONTO — With the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada now in the rearview mirror, teams have turned their full attention to the 2026 CFL Draft.

While plenty of positions helped themselves in Edmonton, defensive backs once again showed why they remain one of the most intriguing groups year after year. Speed, versatility and playmaking ability were all on display, giving teams plenty to evaluate as they finalize their boards.

Here are three prospects who could help fill a need in the secondary ahead of draft night.

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LOUIS-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER | MONTREAL

Louis-Philippe Gauthier made one of the loudest statements of the weekend in Edmonton.

The Montreal Carabins defensive back ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time at the CFL Combine, showcasing elite speed in front of scouts, coaches and general managers.

At six-foot, 202 pounds, Gauthier pairs that speed with strong size, making him an appealing all-around defensive back. He also brings valuable game experience as a multi-year starter for the Vanier Cup champions.

BENJAMIN SANGMUAH | UBC

Benjamin Sangmuah offers a blend of production, athleticism and versatility.

A four-year starter at UBC, Sangmuah finished his career with five interceptions and five forced fumbles, consistently finding ways to impact games.

He also impressed in testing, recording the third-best broad jump (10′ 10 1/4″), highlighting his explosiveness. At just under six-foot-one, he brings good size and experience across multiple positions in the secondary.

MALCOLM BELL | MICHIGAN STATE

Malcolm Bell did not participate in the CFL Combine, but his résumé still makes him one of the more intriguing defensive back prospects in this year’s class.

The Michigan State product appeared in 45 games over four seasons from 2022 to 2025, making 31 starts and earning experience at a major NCAA program.

At six-foot-two, Bell offers ideal length and size for the position, traits that will appeal to teams looking to add range and physicality in the secondary.

He’s already drawing attention ahead of draft night, ranking as high as seventh overall in CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s latest mock draft.