Rankin on Fajardo: ‘The man, the myth, the legend’

HAMILTON — If belief is half the battle in football, then having Cody Fajardo under centre might already give a team a head start.

Just ask Justin Rankin.

“Man, we’ve got Cody Fajardo,” Rankin said with a smile at the CFL content capture in Hamilton. “The man, the myth, the legend, the old man of the league. He’s my favourite player in the world. He’s a great leader, a great, great man off the field. A man of faith. A man of God. With him leading, I feel like anything is possible.”

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That kind of praise doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Fajardo has built a reputation across the CFL as one of the league’s most respected veterans, combining steady production with leadership that resonates in locker rooms. A former Grey Cup champion with Montreal, the quarterback has consistently been among the league’s more efficient passers, known for his toughness, mobility and ability to extend plays when things break down.

In recent seasons, Fajardo has continued to produce at a high level, throwing for 3,408 yards and 14 touchdowns, while maintaining a strong completion percentage (73.2) and adding value with his legs.

He’s never been just a stat-line quarterback, though, his impact often shows up in late-game drives, composure under pressure and the confidence teammates clearly have in him.

That confidence is where Rankin’s comments really land.

For a running back, trust in the quarterback is everything, from reading protections to keeping drives alive and creating scoring opportunities. And for Rankin, it’s not just about what Fajardo does between the lines, it’s about who he is.

“He leads the right way,” Rankin added. “And when you’ve got that at quarterback, it changes everything.”

In a league where chemistry can make or break a season, having a veteran presence like Fajardo can be the difference between a good offence and a dangerous one. His experience, paired with the belief of teammates like Rankin, creates the kind of foundation teams are always chasing.

Because sometimes, it’s not just about arm strength or playbooks. Sometimes, it’s about having “the man, the myth, the legend” in your huddle.