3 prospects if your team needs a defensive lineman

TORONTO — With the 2026 CFL Draft approaching, teams across the league are starting to shape their boards and identify where they can add impact talent.

For those looking to reinforce the defensive line, this year’s class offers a mix of production, size and upside. And after a strong showing throughout the off-season and in Edmonton at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, a few names have only strengthened their case.

Here are three defensive linemen who could make an impact at the next level.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

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NUER GATKUOTH | WAKE FOREST

Playing at a major NCAA program, Nuer Gatkuoth brings both experience and upside to the table. The Edmonton native recorded six sacks in 2025, showing he can produce against high-level competition.

Selected third overall in Marshall Ferguson’s first CFL.ca mock draft, Gatkuoth projects as one of the top defensive prospects available. His combination of size, athleticism and proven pass-rush ability makes him an appealing option for teams looking to add immediate pressure off the edge.

AAMARII NOTICE | COASTAL CAROLINA

Aamarii Notice is the definition of a high-ceiling prospect. Picked 18th in Ferguson’s mock draft, the Coastal Carolina defender appeared in all 13 games in 2025, recording 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

While the raw numbers may not jump off the page, Notice’s athletic profile and developmental potential make him an intriguing projection at the professional level. For teams looking to bet on upside, he could be a name to watch come draft day.

CHARLIE PARKS | SASKATCHEWAN

Charlie Parks may fly a bit under the radar compared to some of his peers, but the production and traits are hard to ignore. The Saskatchewan product registered 6.5 sacks in 2025 with the Huskies, consistently disrupting opposing offences.

At six-foot-four and 232 pounds, Parks offers the frame teams covet, along with the versatility to develop at the next level. His blend of size and motor makes him an intriguing option for clubs willing to invest in his upside.