Diversity in Football program presented by Securian Canada welcomes 9 new participants

TORONTO (April 7, 2026) – Each Canadian Football League (CFL) club will welcome one participant from a diverse cultural background to take part in the fifth annual Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada. The members of the 2026 cohort will join teams’ football operations departments for approximately four weeks to apply their unique skillsets and learn in a professional sports environment.

“Much like our country, the CFL and the Canadian football community fully support diverse viewpoints and experiences. Football is for everyone and its lessons of leadership and teamwork can impact anyone from every walk of life. Through this program, we can provide our participants with the opportunity to further their professional careers in the industry, and more importantly, to help better connect our sport with their communities,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“Our partnership with the CFL is about building pathways and meaningfully advancing diversity across the league,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “This program provides an inclusive environment for the participants to enhance their skills and contribute to the growth of Canadian football. We are very proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Diversity in Football Program, and we wish every participant the best of luck and success.”

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Several past participants have gone on to be hired by teams, including Ottawa REDBLACKS Assistant, Special Teams and Quality Control, Nate Taylor (2022), and Edmonton Elks Running Back Coach, Jabari Arthur (2023).

Additional information surrounding the program, including eligibility requirements for applying in the future, can be found here.

DIVERSITY IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY SECURIAN CANADA – 2026 COHORT

​(Team | Name | Area of focus | Hometown)