Riders sign National long snapper Aaron Crawford

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National long snapper Aaron Crawford, the team announced on Monday.

Crawford was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in the sixth round, 40th overall, of the 2012 CFL Draft. He spent time with the Argos, Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers before landing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played seven seasons (2013-2020) and suited up for 98 regular season games.