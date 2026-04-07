Which linemen boosted their stock at the CFL Combine?

Stock Assessment is back for 2026 as we pick apart a variety of data points to see who passes the “vibe test” ahead of the April 28 CFL Draft.

Of course, this process is far more art than science. Testing numbers and college production can only tell part of a prospect’s story.

Interviews, conversations with team reps, and everything that happens during the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada and beyond will ultimately shape a player’s chances of finding a CFL home this summer.

With that in mind, let’s start in the trenches. The offensive and defensive line groups feature plenty of similar builds, leaving teams to sort through the finer details.

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OFFENSIVE LINE

NIKLAS HENNING

QUEEN’S

STOCK: UP ⬆

An absolute athletic standout at the combine, Niklas Henning posted a variety of eye-popping numbers that can only boost his draft stock.

He could be the only U SPORTS pass protector selected in the first round, which means a busy April ahead. Teams will be calling to learn more about the person behind the performance, but all signs are pointing up.

BRAYDEN SZEMAN

CALGARY

STOCK: UP ⬆

With so many stocky, shorter guard-type bodies at the combine, the question was who would separate themselves? Brayden Szeman did exactly that.

Despite ranking in just the 10th percentile for offensive line height dating back to 2001, his versatility at centre and guard should help his chances moving forward.

FRANKLIN IBELO

CALGARY

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Franklin Ibelo is a tough evaluation. There’s intrigue, but also uncertainty.

The inconsistent results across drills, combined with the transition between positions, leave more questions than answers. The athleticism is there, but he remains a significant project.

JACK WARRACK

SASKATCHEWAN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Only one offensive lineman tested worse than Jack Warrack at the CFL Combine, and the pass protection reps didn’t do much to help.

There’s still a path forward, but it likely starts with development at camp and a longer-term outlook toward a potential 2027 practice roster spot.

KEEGAN O’NEIL

WESTERN

STOCK: STABLE

Strong, sturdy, and coming from a program that consistently develops linemen, Keegan O’Neil looked exactly as expected.

The on-field reps suggest he’ll return to Western for another season, which feels like the right move. More refinement at the collegiate level will only help.

MATTHEW LJUDEN

ALBERTA

STOCK: SLEEPER

The top tester amongst offensive linemen at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Matthew Ljuden brings quickness, power, and strong leverage.

He consistently maximizes his frame, but will face a challenge against the size and strength of CFL interior linemen.

JEZ JANVIER

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

STOCK: MYSTERY

At times, Jez Janvier looked like a top-20 pick. At others, the results were harder to interpret.

The tools are there: size, movement, potential, but the consistency isn’t. Long term, he could outperform his draft position. For now, he remains a question mark.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KYLER LAING

MERCYHURST

STOCK: UP ⬆

A high motor paired with solid speed has Kyler Laing trending upward.

His size and arm length will be tested at the next level, but his mentality and willingness to contribute on special teams give him a real shot.

TRISTAN MAROIS

COLORADO

STOCK: UP ⬆

The top testing pass rusher at the combine, Tristan Marois embraced every role he was given.

Different alignments, different responsibilities, it didn’t matter. He kept his head down, worked, and showed consistent effort throughout.

CARTER HOOPER

SOUTH DAKOTA

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Carter Hooper’s frame is intriguing, and the testing was solid, if not spectacular.

The issue is production in pass rush scenarios. There’s a noticeable lack of lower-body explosion that limits his upside.

OMARI HASTINGS

WILFRID LAURIER

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

It’s tough to place an Invitational Combine player here, but expectations were higher.

Omari Hastings has shown strong play at Laurier, but the testing and measurements didn’t match. He’s already a late-round projection, and this didn’t help.

AAMARII NOTICE

COASTAL CAROLINA

STOCK: STABLE

Ranked 16th in the Winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau, Aamarii Notice has a frame that will win reps in camp.

Testing didn’t stand out, but it also didn’t drastically change his outlook. Teams already have a solid understanding of who he is.

STEVEN KPEHE

QUEEN’S

STOCK: SLEEPER

The undersized speed rusher always draws attention.

The question is fit. After the initial intrigue, where can Steve Kpehe carve out a role beyond special teams?

NATHAN CARABATSAKIS

ROBERT MORRIS

STOCK: MYSTERY

A rare NCAA player who stayed at one school his entire career, Nathan Carabatsakis brings consistency in experience.

However, production hasn’t followed. With a career-high of 1.5 sacks in a season, there’s still plenty of evaluation left to be done.