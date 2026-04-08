Als sign American defensive lineman Daniel Wise

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Daniel Wise to a two-year contract (2026, 2027).

Wise (six-foot-three, 279 pounds) played 17 games in the NFL with Washington in 2021–2022, including two starts. The former University of Kansas product recorded 11 tackles during that stretch. He’s also played for Dallas, Arizona, and Kansas City.

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In 2024, he was named to the All-UFL Team during his time with the Michigan Panthers. The native of Carrollton, TX recorded 16 tackles, three for loss, and 1.5 sacks in just five games.

Over four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks, he totaled 150 tackles, 18 sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble in 47 games. In 2016, he was named to the second All-Big 12 team, and in 2017 and 2018, he earned first-team honors.

He is the son of former CFL player Deatrich Wise and the brother of Deatrich Wise Jr. who plays in the NFL with Washington.

The team also announced that American running back Aaron Shampklin (Harvard) is retiring.