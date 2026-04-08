New Ticat McManis ready for CFL’s toughest QB challenges

HAMILTON — For a player who’s already established himself as one of the CFL’s premier defenders, Wynton McManis isn’t short on motivation heading into 2026.

After making the move from the Toronto Argonauts to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this off-season, the two-time All-CFL linebacker is embracing a new chapter, and circling some familiar names on the schedule.

Not out of animosity, but out of respect.

“I’m excited to play against Trevor Harris,” McManis told CFL.ca. “We haven’t really had a chance to go against each other the last few years. There was always something, whether he was out or I was out. So I’m really looking forward to that matchup.

“And I’m excited to see Nathan Rourke again. I owe him one,” he added with a smile. “And I’m excited to play against Chad Kelly, too. We haven’t faced each other since college.”

RELATED

» CFL reveals 2026 CFL Draft and 2026 Global Draft order

» Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Ottawa take first overall?

» Key 2026 off-season dates you need to know

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Wynton McManis with the block! Argos ball! 🚨 OK Tire #LDWeekend 🗓️: @TorontoArgos vs. Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/6lxB4ZLHXI — CFL (@CFL) September 1, 2025

It’s a list that reads like a snapshot of some of the CFL’s quarterback elite.

Harris is coming off a Grey Cup-winning season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, continuing to prove why he remains one of the league’s most efficient and poised passers. Rourke, meanwhile, is the reigning Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, and has re-established himself as one of the CFL’s most dynamic stars, blending arm talent with athleticism in a way few can match. And Kelly’s playmaking ability has made him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the East Division, and a familiar one for McManis after their time as teammates in Toronto.

For McManis, those are exactly the types of challenges he’s looking for.

One of the league’s most instinctive and physical linebackers, McManis has built his reputation on thriving in big moments and against top competition. His ability to diagnose plays, cover in space and deliver timely stops has made him a cornerstone defender, and a key addition for a Tiger-Cats team looking to take a step forward in 2026.

Now, with new colours and a fresh opportunity, he’s not shying away from the league’s best.

If anything, he’s leaning into it.

Because for a player like McManis, the path to proving yourself as one of the CFL’s elite doesn’t come from avoiding top quarterbacks.

It comes from lining up across from them.