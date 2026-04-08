Which running backs, linebackers boosted their stock at the CFL Combine?

It’s time for another Stock Assessment, where we pick apart all kinds of information to identify which players are trending up and who might be slipping down boards.

Yesterday we looked in the trenches, today we move a level back on both sides of the ball to examine linebackers and running backs.

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LINEBACKERS

ERIC RASCOE

ANGELO STATE

STOCK: UP ⬆

When you show up having never played the Canadian game and test as well as Eric Rascoe did, it’s impressive.

Seeing that athleticism come to life in on-field drills is another. Rascoe improved with each day in Edmonton and, while the combine isn’t a perfect reflection of the rules he’ll face in training camp, there was more than enough to suggest a successful transition. Teams will be wondering just how high he might go.

LOÏK GAGNÉ

CONCORDIA

STOCK: UP ⬆

A testing monster who faded at times during combine practices, it’s clear Loïk Gagné has the potential to be a day-one impact special teams contributor.

But with his height and weight both in the 30th percentile range, his stock did rise, the question is by how much.

JAXXON BRASHEAR

OTTAWA

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Athleticism was never expected to jump off the screen for Jaxxon Brashear based on his game film, and that proved true.

His size, including height, weight, hand size and arm length, are all well above average, but his speed and lower-body explosiveness raised questions about how that frame translates.

OSASERE ODEMWINGIE

CALGARY

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

I actually really like Osasere Odemwingie and came away from the combine viewing him as stable.

I’m admittedly no expert in playing the market, but some teams were surprised by a 40-yard dash that crept close to five seconds, slower than confirmed athletic standout Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning.

His frame, potential and instincts will likely still result in a meaningful draft selection, but I left Edmonton wondering if I was valuing his game more than some decision-makers I spoke with.

BENJAMIN DOBSON

CALGARY

STOCK: STABLE

I considered placing one Calgary linebacker here and, if not Odemwingie, it has to be Benjamin Dobson.

His burst from 10 to 20 and 20 to 40 yards stood out. He’s underweight, but there’s a spot for him in the CFL if he puts in the work to claim it.

MARC DJONAY RONDEAU

OTTAWA

STOCK: SLEEPER

Sitting in just the second percentile of linebacker weights, the Gee-Gees product is one of the lightest on file, which helps explain his top-end speed and leaping ability in any direction.

He’ll always get to the play, but can he finish at the CFL level with that frame?

YUNUS LARRY

GUELPH

STOCK: MYSTERY

A standout at the 2025 East-West Bowl testing, the Gryphons linebacker offers a unique mix of traits.

Long arms and strong bench numbers pair with an excellent broad jump, but his shuttle time was notably slow. All of it creates a bit of a puzzle in a deep, middle-heavy linebacker class.

RUNNING BACKS

CHARLES ASSELIN

OTTAWA

STOCK: UP ⬆

With explosive top-end acceleration paired with elite short-shuttle quickness, it’s easy to see what Asselin can do with the ball in his hands.

Some other tests were less impressive, but in a relatively anonymous running back class, his performance in Edmonton helped his draft case.

LIAM TALBOT

WINDSOR

STOCK: UP ⬆

I have a soft spot for the Invitational Combine running back who refuses to go away.

Recently retired Jeshrun Antwi was there helping Liam Talbot through drills and observing testing, years after taking the same path.

If Talbot follows a similar trajectory, he could carve out a CFL career worth being proud of. It’s always sweeter when respect is earned through multiple stages, and Talbot should feel great about his March.

LIAM SILVERSON

QUEEN’S

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

From a media and analysis perspective, I was ready to pound the table for Liam Silverson because of his upside. But his Invitational Combine numbers were underwhelming and left me wondering if a team will take the risk on a late-round pick.

SEBASTIAN PARSALIDIS

WILFRID LAURIER

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

A well-decorated and respected piece of Laurier’s recent success, Sebastian Parsalidis may still slide on draft night.

With other prospects offering more long-term upside due to physical traits, it’s hard to see him maintaining position, through no fault of his own.

ÉMERIC BOUTIN

LAVAL

STOCK: STABLE

Skill, size, athleticism, blocking fundamentals, Émeric Boutin checks all the boxes.

He brings that classic Rouge et Or profile and looks ready to follow recent Laval fullback David Dallaire’s smooth transition to the pro level.

JHAVAUN BLAKE

GANNON

STOCK: SLEEPER/MYSTERY

JÉRÔME RANCOURT

WESTERN

STOCK: SLEEPER/MYSTERY

A pair of big bodies transitioning positions, both show flashes of high-end potential along with moments of inconsistency where they rely on natural ability. It’s unclear which one fits as a sleeper and which as a mystery, but both have plenty to prove when given a CFL opportunity.