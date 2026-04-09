Bombers sign receiver Christian Fredericksen

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the club has signed American wide receiver Christian Fredericksen.

Fredericksen (six-foot-three, 208 pounds) joins the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Idaho State (2020-2024).

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In his collegiate career, Fredericksen totalled 148 receptions for 2,071 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 14.0 yards per catch.

In his 2024 season, Fredericksen recorded 66 receptions for 915 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per catch and was named First Team All Big-Sky Conference. He averaged 6.1 receptions and 85.1 receiving yards per game.