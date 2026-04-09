Which CFL Draft prospects are catching the league’s attention?

TORONTO — When it comes to evaluating CFL Draft prospects, few know what it takes better than Tyson and Jalen Philpot.

The former Calgary Dinos standouts turned CFL playmakers have been in those same shoes not long ago, navigating the draft process and working to make an impression on scouts across the league.

So when they speak on the next wave of talent, it carries weight.

And this year, one name stands out close to home.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to shout out my guy, Matt Sibley,” Tyson told CFL.ca. “He’s a Calgary receiver and, from what I heard, he was turning heads at the combine. That doesn’t surprise me at all.

“That’s a homegrown Calgary guy and I can’t wait to see him get into the league.”

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Sibley, who impressed at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, has quickly emerged as one of the more intriguing receiver prospects in this year’s class, drawing praise not just for his testing, but for how it translates on the field.

It’s something Jalen has seen up close.

“Matt Sibley, for sure,” he said. “He had a great combine. I actually got to train with him a few days before he headed out to (Edmonton) when I was back in Calgary.

“Just seeing his speed, the way he runs routes, I’m not surprised at all by what scouts were saying. He’s such a smooth route runner, has strong hands, he’s good after the catch and he’s a tough player.

“He’s kind of the epitome of what Calgary Dinos receivers are. There’s a good lineage there.”

While Sibley headlines the Philpots’ watch list, he’s not the only name catching Tyson’s attention.

“There’s another guy, Malick Meiga out of Montreal,” he added. “He ran a great 40. He might not be in the CFL right away, but he looks great. I’ve watched him train and he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on.”

As the draft approaches, endorsements like these highlight just how closely current players follow the next generation, especially when it hits close to home.

For the Philpots, it’s about more than just evaluation.

It’s about seeing the next Calgary product take the next step.

While the Philpot brothers highlighted offensive standouts, another CFL star is keeping an eye on a defensive prospect with a familiar background.

For Nathan Rourke, that player is defensive back Jett Elad.

“He was a DB when I was at Ohio, he was a freshman during my senior year,” Rourke told CFL.ca. “He’s moved around a bit since then and finished at Rutgers, but he’s a super athletic player.

“He was making things tough for me on scout team even back then, so it’d be cool to see him again. I’m wishing him all the best.”

Rourke’s endorsement adds another layer to a draft class filled with intriguing talent, as players across the league continue to keep close tabs on the next generation making its push to the CFL.