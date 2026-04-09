Which receivers, defensive back boosted their stock at the CFL Combine?

Another edition of Stock Assessment rolls on, taking a look at how prospects shifted their draft outlook following the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.

We’ve already worked through the offensive and defensive linemen, along with linebackers and running backs. Now, it’s time to turn the focus to receivers and defensive backs, where combine week helped further define a number of evaluations heading into the CFL Draft.

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RECEIVERS

NATE DEMONTAGNAC

NORTH DAKOTA

STOCK: UP ⬆

Well spoken and already respected for his work at North Dakota’s pro day, Nate DeMontagnac has that “second-round receiver who ends up being the team’s leading Canadian” kind of vibe.

If he settles into a CFL camp comfortably and absorbs the information around him, those accolades could come sooner rather than later.

MALICK MEIGA

COASTAL CAROLINA

STOCK: UP ⬆

Likeable, sizeable, draftable. The rare combination of long arms and strong upper-body numbers makes Malick Meiga intriguing, especially when paired with a height in the 85th percentile among combine receivers.

There’s plenty of game film to dissect, but being intriguing is half the battle during combine season.

SHEMAR MCBEAN

UBC

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

There was hope Shemar McBean would be one of the biggest risers following the combine, but that required more participation.

Leaning on his strong UBC pro day, it’s clear he had a strategy. That’s every athlete’s choice, but he may have helped himself by testing and competing alongside his peers in Edmonton.

DEVAUGHN BLACKWOOD

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

The frame is tremendous and could create opportunities, but it’s hard to overlook Devaughn Blackwood ranking in the bottom 20 percent in receiver speed testing.

At some point, the position comes down to separation and production after the catch, and those areas raised concerns.

CARTER KETTYLE

ALBERTA

STOCK: STABLE

The size and strength won’t jump off the page, but Carter Kettyle’s route running, quickness through cuts, and overall approach stand out.

That was known entering the week and was confirmed in Edmonton.

JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO

WILFRID LAURIER

STOCK: SLEEPER

Can you be a sleeper when you’re already known as an athletic standout in the OUA? Maybe.

His stock rose across the board, but the real question is production. He’s not a traditional receiver, but his special teams value will help, and it’ll be up to him to earn trust as a pass catcher.

ELOA LATENDRESSE-REGIMBALD

MCGILL

STOCK: MYSTERY

Projecting a quarterback-turned-receiver is never simple.

Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald brings athletic upside, smooth ball skills, and quarterback awareness. That will generate interest, but maintaining it will depend on how quickly he develops at the next level.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

CYRUS MCGARRELL

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

STOCK: UP ⬆

A big body with great length and elite acceleration, Cyrus McGarrell profiles as a special teams standout immediately.

His ability to take reps at linebacker in a pinch only adds to his value and raises his draft stock.

ETHAN STUART

MCMASTER

STOCK: UP ⬆

Movement skills are essential for defensive backs, and Ethan Stuart brings them at a strong frame.

Add in positional versatility, and it’s easy to see him hitting the ground running in the CFL.

DENNY FERDINAND

OTTAWA

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

With one of the smaller frames in the group, speed is critical. Unfortunately, Denny Ferdinand’s testing trended the wrong way, with his 10-, 20-, and 40-yard splits declining across the board. That could impact how teams project him.

PATRICK CUMBERBATCH

OTTAWA

STOCK: STABLE

Patrick Cumberbatch spent the week confirming what teams already believed about his game.

His profile feels established, and now the focus shifts to proving it in live reps at camp after selection.

CARSON SOMBACH

REGINA

STOCK: SLEEPER

Carson Sombach’s compact frame may raise questions, but his football IQ and natural speed stand out.

Some inconsistency in testing numbers is worth noting, but the tools are there.

LOUIS-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER

MONTREAL

STOCK: MYSTERY

Can you still be a mystery after winning the 40-yard dash? Maybe.

Louis-Philippe Gauthier checks multiple boxes with his development, coaching, and ball skills. The question is how high that pushes him. In past years, this profile might lock in a top-20 selection, but this class could shift that.