1 ideal pick for each team in the 2026 CFL Draft

This CFL Draft piece has me a little conflicted.

I’m not egotistical enough to claim I know exactly where every prospect will be selected or how the board will fall. That said, I do have the kind of confidence most sports fans have when it comes to strong opinions on what teams should do based on their needs and where they stand heading into the season.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of one player I believe would fit each team.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS

OL Darius Bell

After finishing at the bottom of the East Division with a 4-14 record, the REDBLACKS knew changes were needed on both sides of the ball. Ryan Dinwiddie attacked free agency aggressively, bringing in high-end defenders like A.J. Allen, C.J. Reavis, and Demerio Houston.

With so many big names already added, Ottawa could go with the “safe” pick here. Darius Bell has been healthy throughout his four-year collegiate career and brings experience across multiple positions along the offensive line, including centre. He projects as a reliable depth piece with the ability to contribute across the interior.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

REC Nick Cenacle

The senior Hawaii Rainbow Warriors receiver had a difficult final season, with knee injuries limiting him to eight games and 223 receiving yards. Still, his final college reception was memorable, a 22-yard game-winning touchdown in the Hawaii Bowl.

The easy choice would be offensive line help after finishing last in sacks allowed and rushing yards, and that will likely be addressed. But Toronto also needs more talent at receiver after losing Dejon Brissett to Calgary, while David Ungerer III turns 31 this season. Cenacle wouldn’t be expected to replace Brissett right away, but he gives Chad Kelly another weapon to develop alongside.

EDMONTON ELKS

DL Rene Konga

With five straight seasons below .500 and no playoff appearances since 2019, the Elks are clearly still building. This is not a team that’s one or two players away.

That makes Rene Konga an intriguing swing. The 2025 second-team All-ACC defensive lineman ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at 298 pounds during his Louisville pro day. Even if he’s taken late in the NFL Draft, this is the type of upside play that could pay off down the road.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

OL Jonathan Denis

There are some injury concerns with Jonathan Denis, but he’s coming off his best collegiate season as a senior guard at Louisiana Tech.

This selection fits Winnipeg’s off-season identity, which has been centred around physicality. After signing All-CFL left tackle Jarell Broxton, Brady Oliveira emphasized the team’s desire to play smash-mouth football. Denis, at 315 pounds, lands in an ideal situation to develop within that system.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

LB Dariel Djabome

Yes, Hamilton just signed Wynton McManis. And yes, adding another linebacker might raise some eyebrows.

But there’s nothing wrong with stacking talent, especially for a team that finished near the bottom of the league in both yards allowed and points against. Dariel Djabome didn’t dominate his pro day, but across two seasons at Rutgers he recorded nearly 200 tackles and 5.5 sacks. With Ryan Baker currently the most productive National linebacker on the roster, this is a forward-looking move.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

LB Darius McKenzie

The Stampeders didn’t make many splash moves in free agency outside of adding Dejon Brissett, and they lost leading tackler Jacob Roberts to the Minnesota Vikings.

With additional departures on defence, including Jaylon Hutchings, Calgary needs to reload. Micah Teitz had a solid season, but adding another Canadian linebacker like Darius McKenzie gives Dave Dickenson more flexibility and depth moving forward.

BC LIONS

DB Jett Elad

The Lions are firmly in win-now mode. They have the league’s top quarterback, won 11 games, and came within three points of a Grey Cup appearance.

Jett Elad fits that timeline. With 258 tackles in his collegiate career and three Cornish Trophy finalist nods, he brings experience and production. At 25, he’s closer to contributing right away and already has familiarity with Nathan Rourke.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

OL Logan Taylor

This pick is based on the belief that Montreal has a legitimate Grey Cup window in 2026, assuming Davis Alexander stays healthy.

Logan Taylor may not be an immediate CFL contributor, but the former Boston College lineman and team captain, an All-ACC Second Team selection, has the profile of a future starter. His versatility across multiple positions only adds to his value.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

QB Christian Veilleux

You didn’t think I’d get through this without hypothetically drafting a quarterback, did you?

While Trevor Harris continues to produce, long-term planning matters. Christian Veilleux became the first Canadian quarterback to play at a Power Four school in two decades when he suited up for Penn State. With five years of experience and a six-foot-four, 219-pound frame, he could be worth the gamble.