Argos sign quarterback Anthony Guercio, defensive lineman Jalen Bell

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that the team has signed American quarterback Anthony Guercio and American defensive lineman Jalen Bell.

Guercio (five-foot-11, 200 pounds) played 28 games at Clarion University (2023-2025), where he completed 344 of 556 passes for 4,743 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Ohio native also added 1,524 yards and 23 more scores on the ground. The pivot was named First Team All-PSAC in 2025. Guercio attended Fairmont State in 2022, where he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

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Bell (five-foot-11, 280 pounds) played 13 games at The University of Memphis in 2025, tallying 36 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, and one interception. The Detroit native suited up for Middle Tennessee State from 2023 to 2024, recording 24 tackles across five games for the Blue Raiders. Bell would start his collegiate career at Mississippi Valley State in 2019 and, over four seasons, registered 113 tackles, 26.5 for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.