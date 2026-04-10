Who would go first overall in a 2022 CFL re-draft?

The CFL Draft is never an exact science.

Four years removed from the 2022 class, we now have a much clearer picture of how those careers have unfolded, which makes it the perfect time to look back and reimagine how the first round might play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight.

For the purpose of this exercise, the original draft order has been maintained, including any trades that impacted first-round selections. While team needs and roster situations have evolved since 2022, keeping the order intact allows for a simpler, more direct comparison when re-evaluating how this class might come off the board today.

With that in mind, here’s a re-draft of the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

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1. TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyson Philpot still lands in Montreal, but this time at No. 1 instead of No. 9. From the moment he stepped into the lineup, he showed the ability to be a difference-maker in the Alouettes’ offence.

With 2,574 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, along with a Grey Cup championship and Most Valuable Canadian honours, Philpot has more than validated his rise to the top spot in this re-draft.

2. SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Samuel Emilus has been just as impactful as Philpot, making this one of the closest calls at the top of the board. His consistency and playmaking ability have made him a cornerstone piece offensively.

Emilus owns a Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian award and has produced 2,914 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ottawa lands a high-end Canadian receiver here, and there’s no wrong choice between the top two.

3. JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Jalen Philpot makes it a Philpot sandwich at the top, heading to BC to join an already explosive offensive group. His skillset fits seamlessly with what the Lions have built.

Pairing him with Nathan Rourke and Justin McInnis would give BC another Canadian weapon capable of stretching the field and making plays after the catch.

4. TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Tyrell Ford still ends up in Edmonton, but this time as a first-round pick instead of a Free Agency addition. His rise from a second rounder to fourth overall in our re-draft reflects just how impactful he’s become at the professional level.

One of the most dynamic defensive backs in the CFL, Ford brings a rare combination of athleticism and football IQ that allows him to impact games in multiple ways.

5. ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Adrian Greene makes one of the biggest jumps in this re-draft. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Lions, he’s turned himself into one of the league’s most reliable defenders.

The 2025 West Division All-CFL defensive back tied for the league lead with six interceptions last year. His steady development makes him an easy first-round selection in hindsight.

6. KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT KIONDRE SMITH GETS THE GO-AHEAD TOUCHDOWN FOR HAMILTON! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: @Ticats vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/PE9j0O473a — CFL (@CFL) July 28, 2025

Kiondré Smith would be a tough loss for Hamilton in this scenario, but his production makes him an undeniable first-round talent. He’s consistently delivered as a key piece in the passing game.

Originally a fourth-round selection, Smith has totaled 3,007 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a standout 2025 season with 1,126 yards and five scores.

7. TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Tre Ford remains one of the most intriguing players from this class. While his time in Edmonton had its ups and downs, his dual-threat ability continues to make him a fascinating prospect.

There’s still plenty of optimism around Ford’s development, as his dynamic skillset continues to offer a high ceiling at the next level. In this scenario, landing in Saskatchewan provides a great environment, pairing him with then-Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo in Green and White instead of Green and Gold.

8. TYRELL RICHARDS | LINEBACKER | EDMONTON ELKS

Tyrell Richards, the original first overall pick, still finds his way into the first round. His impact on special teams alone makes him a valuable asset.

An East Division All-CFL selection in 2025, Richards has established himself as one of the league’s most effective players in that phase while continuing to contribute defensively.

9. DANIEL ADEBOBOYE | RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Daniel Adeboboye rounds out the first round after carving out a solid role at the professional level. His versatility has allowed him to contribute in multiple facets of the offence.

With 386 rushing yards and 227 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns as a pass catcher, Adeboboye has shown he can be a reliable piece in a backfield rotation.