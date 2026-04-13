MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 linebackers

We’re just over two weeks away from the 2026 CFL Draft, which means one of the most important dates on the off-season calendar is right around the corner.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS will pick first overall when we get to draft day on April 28, and they’ll be looking for a core player to step in and make an impact as soon as possible.

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In recent years, we’ve seen a solid number of high picks make a difference early in their professional careers. Players like Devin Veresuk, Damien Alford, and Joel Dublanko were all selected high the past two drafts and are all coming off breakout seasons in 2025.

So, in the spirit of draft month, here are three recently drafted players who could be looking at coming out parties this year.

And scroll down for a ranking of the top three linebackers in the CFL heading into 2026.

KEVIN MITAL | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

You could make a very solid argument Kevin Mital already had his arrival campaign when he racked up 102 receptions, 886 yards, and four touchdowns as a CFL sophomore last year. But because the Argos had a disappointing 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, a lot of solid individual performances maybe didn’t get the attention they deserved.

Mital was probably one of those players, despite being one of the league’s more productive Canadian receivers. But with Toronto looking at this year as a big reset, the 2024 fifth overall pick is primed to command a whole lot more attention. With the Argos more settled at quarterback entering 2026, I’m excited to watch Mital’s third pro season as part of a talented group of receivers that also includes Damonte Coxie, Jake Herslow, and David Ungerer III.

BENJAMIN LABROSSE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

There was a lot of excitement when the Stamps selected Benjamin Labrosse fourth overall in 2024. That was heightened when he recorded 34 defensive tackles in nine starts and 14 appearances as a rookie. But Labrosse ran into some roadblocks as a sophomore with a nagging foot injury being the main culprit, limiting him to just eight appearances as a result.

But even though things haven’t gone exactly according to plan for Labrosse, there’s too much there to ignore. One of the standouts at the 2024 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, Labrosse brings great speed, explosiveness, and strength to Calgary’s defensive backfield and has been described as “special” to me by multiple position experts. Entering his third season, the Stamps have plenty of incentive to find out exactly what they have in this player.

NICK MARDNER | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Mardner went second overall in the 2024 CFL Draft and showed promise as a rookie where he recorded 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns. But Mardner’s sophomore campaign was halted before it really got started when he sustained a season-ending knee injury during an intrasquad scrimmage in training camp.

A standout in college, specifically during three years at the University of Hawaii, Mardner enters this season with plenty of motivation after grinding through the recovery of major knee surgery. Now 26, I’m excited to see if Mardner can pick up where he left off prior to the injury as part of a deep group of Ottawa receivers.

LINING ‘EM UP

We were excited to bring back our MMQB positional rankings last week as we start getting ramped up for a brand-new season. And before we look at a new position, here’s how we kicked things off at quarterback.

I also wanted to recognize an error from last week. It was pointed out on social media that Montreal’s Davis Alexander wasn’t named among the quarterbacks just on the outside. That was not my intention, as Alexander was under heavy consideration to crack the top three after establishing himself as a CFL star in 2025. Don’t let my silly proofreading mistake get in the way, because Alexander is absolutely one of the league’s best pivots.

And now, let’s go through one of the highest profile positions on defence and see how things shape up at linebacker.

1. TYRICE BEVERETTE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Ranked number two when we profiled this position last year, it’s hard not to put Tyrice Beverette at top spot after another stellar season. Beverette touches every facet of the game from his spot at WILL linebacker, which is reflected in his stat line. Last year saw Beverette rack up 83 defensive tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He also finished ranked as the league’s top linebacker as ranked by our friends at Pro Football Focus.

2. JAMEER THURMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

One of Corey Mace’s first orders of business upon taking over as head coach of the Riders was targeting Jameer Thurman in free agency. It sure has paid off, as Thurman has been a key piece in Saskatchewan’s rapid rise to Grey Cup champions in 2025. Still as rangy and punishing as they come, last season saw Thurman record 86 defensive tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

3. WYNTON MCMANIS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

One of the biggest relocations of the off-season, Wynton McManis joins the Ticats after winning two Grey Cups over four seasons in Toronto. The two-time All-CFL MIKE linebacker appeared in 13 games last year, recording 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. And after being released by the Argos, I’m expecting some added motivation for McManis this season.