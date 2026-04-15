Als sign American offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed American offensive tackle Cannon Panfiloff to a two-year contract (2026, 2027).

Panfiloff (six-foot-six, 294 pounds) started 30 games and appeared in 41 contests with the University of Montana Griz from 2023 to 2025. After his senior season, he landed on the Stats Perform second team, the FCS Central/Sports Illustrated third team, and earning an honorable mention from the Associated Press.

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He earned the Griz’s Paul Weskamp Award for outstanding offensive lineman in 2025. He was a first team all-conference pick on an O-line that gave up just 23 sacks this year, the second fewest in the last decade.

The native of Roy, UT was a three-time Academic All-Big Sky pick as well. From 2020 to 2022, the 24-year-old played for Utah Tech University.

The Alouettes also announced that American offensive lineman Arlington Hambright (Colorado) was retiring and the team released American defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo (Colorado).