Stamps extend offensive lineman Zack Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed offensive lineman Zack Williams to a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season. He was previously under contract through the 2026 campaign.

“We want to continue to lock up our core players, and Zack is a big part of that group,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “I’m excited to have him extended though 2028.”

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In 2025, Williams started all 18 regular season games at left guard for the Stamps as well as the Western Semi-Final. He helped pave the way for running back Dedrick Mills’ career-high 1,409 yards on the ground and first-ever CFL rushing title. Williams was Calgary’s nominee for the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and received his first-ever West Division All-CFL recognition.

Now entering his seventh season with the Stampeders, Williams has made 81 regular season appearances and suited up in four playoff matchups. He was originally selected by the team in the third round (28th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

“I’m thankful and thrilled for the opportunity to extend with the Calgary Stampeders,” said Williams. “There’s a deep sense of pride and joy that comes with wearing this jersey and representing the White Horse. The love for the city, the team and my teammates is a blessing. Thank you to the entire organization and everyone who’s played a role in helping me reach this point.”

The Stampeders also announced they have signed American defensive lineman Khairi Manns.

Manns played his senior season (2024) at James Madison. Across 12 starts in 13 games for the Dukes, he made 70 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and recorded nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. He was James Madison’s defensive lineman of the year and second-team all-Sun Belt Conference. His previous collegiate stops were at Colorado (2023) and Maine (2019-22).

In 2025, Manns attended rookie minicamp with the National Football League’s New York Giants before joining the DC Defenders of the United Football League.

In a separate transaction, the Stampeders announced they have released American receiver Melquan Stovall.