Where 9 of the top Canadians in the CFL were drafted

TORONTO — With CFL Draft season in full swing, it’s that time of year when we see where the next CFL stars will land.

But before we find out who goes first overall in 2026, it’s worth taking a look back at where the top Canadians in the league were selected on their draft night.

Only a handful of the biggest names in the league, like Tyson Philpot and Samuel Emilus, were selected in the first round. Some, like Nathan Rourke, A.J. Allen or Brady Oliveira, fell to the second or fourth round, proving there are always diamonds in the rough waiting to be found. It’s a great reminder that draft positioning doesn’t always predict success.

With that in mind, here’s where nine of the league’s best, one per team, were drafted.

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