Bombers sign Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma.

Elgersma (six-foot-five, 227 pounds, Wilfrid Laurier University; born: March 27, 2002, in London, Ont.) joins the club after being selected in the second round, 18th overall, of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft.

He was most recently with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL but did not see any action due to work visa issues.

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Following the CFL Canadian Draft last spring, Elgersma was signed by the Green Bay Packers on May 12, 2025, attended training camp and appeared in three NFL preseason games, completing 16-of-23 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

He was released by the Packers after training camp and then had NFL looks from the New York Giants, San Franciso 49ers, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before joining the Stallions.

Elgersma’s days at Wilfrid Laurier were capped by a 2024 season in which he captured the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football after throwing for 4,252 yards and 35 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for the Golden Hawks. He then became the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Elgersma was a U Sports First Team All-Canadian in 2024 and a Second Team All-Canadian in 2023.